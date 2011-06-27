Used 1994 BMW 8 Series 850CSi Consumer Reviews
BMW 850CSi - Affordable Supercar
The 8 Series line was one of the last classic designs before BMWs ugly design transformation. The 850CSi is the BMW Motorsport ("M") version of the 8 Series. BMW only imported 225 850CSi's during model years 1994-95 to North America. I like the styling, the engineering, and the build quality of the vehicle. The car is sure-footed and goes from 0 to 60 in 5.8 seconds. Annual maintenance runs about $500/year. Insurance and license fees have dropped to realistic levels; Parts availability is excellent. Since acquiring the 850CSi, I'm pleased with its performance, value, and fun to drive factor.
ultimate thrill
I've owned 2 850ci's. The CSi is what the 850 should have been. It still looks great on the road and I get asked all the time "is that the new one?" Timeless styling, superb handling, seat of the pants acceleration. This is my third E31 and I've already bought another one. Pricing guides are way off as I wouldn't sell this one for almost double what it is rated on here and KBB. Two thumbs up for this amazing car!
It's worth more than Edmonds review
The market rate on these cars in 2016 is around $45,000+ for higher mileage cars and $85,000 for low mileage (under 70k). Edmonds needs to get with the actual market value on the BMW 850CSi. Only 225 were brought to the US. This car has a higher resale value than the 850Ci and 840Ci.
