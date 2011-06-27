Used 1994 BMW 8 Series 850CSi Consumer Reviews

BMW 850CSi - Affordable Supercar Jud , 02/07/2003 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The 8 Series line was one of the last classic designs before BMWs ugly design transformation. The 850CSi is the BMW Motorsport ("M") version of the 8 Series. BMW only imported 225 850CSi's during model years 1994-95 to North America. I like the styling, the engineering, and the build quality of the vehicle. The car is sure-footed and goes from 0 to 60 in 5.8 seconds. Annual maintenance runs about $500/year. Insurance and license fees have dropped to realistic levels; Parts availability is excellent. Since acquiring the 850CSi, I'm pleased with its performance, value, and fun to drive factor. Report Abuse

ultimate thrill matt , 01/10/2005 0 of 6 people found this review helpful I've owned 2 850ci's. The CSi is what the 850 should have been. It still looks great on the road and I get asked all the time "is that the new one?" Timeless styling, superb handling, seat of the pants acceleration. This is my third E31 and I've already bought another one. Pricing guides are way off as I wouldn't sell this one for almost double what it is rated on here and KBB. Two thumbs up for this amazing car! Report Abuse