2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid
What’s new
- Refreshed styling both front and rear with new headlights and taillights
- Reworked powertrains for six-, eight- and 12-cylinder models
- New six-cylinder engine for 7 Series plug-in hybrid
- Updated interior tech, passive safety features and infotainment interface
- Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
Pros & Cons
- Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
- Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
- Exceptional rear passenger space
- Abundant standard equipment, including safety tech
- No standard-length wheelbase model available
- Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
- Expensive options menu
2020 BMW 7 Series Review
The 2020 BMW 7 Series checks all the boxes for a flagship luxury sedan. Like any good flagship, it comes loaded with every trick in the automaker's bag, starting with an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a raft of advanced technology features, and an array of powertrains with immense power.
A flagship luxury sedan's other defining characteristic is an eye-watering price tag, and here the 7 Series is no different. Opt for the top-trim M760i xDrive and load it with nearly every available option, and you've got a $180,000 sedan. You don't need to go to that extreme, though. A base 7 Series with its turbo six-cylinder engine and generous list of standard features still makes a fine luxury vessel for less than six figures.
For 2020, the 7 Series gets a new look, starting with a prominent new grille design that is boldly comical or comically bold, depending on your perspective. All 7 Series engines receive power upgrades. Notably, the turbocharged V8 in the 750i trim makes a whopping 523 horsepower, a nearly 20% increase from the previous engine.
Our chief complaint remains, but we've become less vocal about it: The 7 Series is no longer the driver-focused luxury sled it once was. Successive revisions (and weight gains) have muted its once-agile handling character in favor of increased comfort, isolation and straight-line speed. The results speak for themselves, and the 7 Series is still a capable all-around performer. And with its opulent and roomy interior, it remains a great choice for a flagship luxury sedan.
Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?
2020 BMW 7 Series models
The 2020 BMW 7 Series is available in five versions: 740i, 740i xDrive, 750i xDrive, 745e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. There are some slight variations in available features, but the main differences relate to powertrains.
The base 740i sedan starts with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft of torque), while the 750i upgrades to a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft).
The 745e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and an electric motor to produce a combined 389 hp. At the top of the 7 Series range is the flagship M760i xDrive, powered by a massive 6.6-liter turbocharged V12 (601 hp and 627 lb-ft).
Each version of the 7 Series employs an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Only the 740i comes with standard rear-wheel drive. All other trims come with all-wheel drive only, denoted as xDrive.
There isn't much that the entry 740i doesn't offer, either as standard equipment or through available options. Highlights of the 740i's standard features include an adaptive air suspension, a power trunklid and power-closing doors. Inside, you'll find a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and tech features that include a 10.25-inch display, a navigation system, in-car Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
Standard safety features include forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors.
The 745e xDrive iPerformance has the same standard features as the 740i but comes with unique interior accents. Upgrading to the 750i gives you the bigger V8 engine and extra standard luxuries such as premium leather upholstery and a head-up display. The M760i xDrive, meanwhile, adds the V12 engine and a handful of extra luxury touches, including massaging front seats, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, power rear side window shades, and rear seats that slide and recline.
The 7 Series offers several option packages, notably the Autobahn package that adds variable-ratio steering and a system that scans road conditions and automatically adjusts the car's adaptive suspension. The Driving Assistance Plus package equips adaptive cruise control and semi-automated driving features. For maximum passenger comfort, there's the Luxury Rear Seating package (heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats) and Rear Executive Lounge Seating package (a rear-seat entertainment system and reclining rear seats with extendable footrests).
Features & Specs
|745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$95,550
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 7 Series safety features:
- Collision Mitigation
- Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
- Side Collision Prevention
- Applies automatic steering input to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
- Daytime Pedestrian Protection
- Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes when pedestrians suddenly appear in front of the car.
BMW 7 Series vs. the competition
BMW 7 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class
The other grand dame of full-size luxury sedans, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has history and tradition as well as modern technology and features. Unless you opt for a performance-oriented version, the S-Class isn't as sharp a driver's car as the admittedly dulled 7 Series, but it's still a glorious piece of work. It's hard to go wrong either way.
BMW 7 Series vs. Audi A8
The Audi A8 is fully redesigned for 2019, and this newest A8 is a full-size luxury sedan straight out of the future. Of course, there's plenty of attention to detail as well as a refined driving experience, space and quality. But the A8 sets itself apart with technology features and interfaces that look and feel ahead of their time.
BMW 7 Series vs. BMW 5 Series
The 7 Series' little brother, the 5 Series, gives you slightly less luxury and less space, and there's no V12 option. But it does an excellent job of balancing go-fast handling and refined luxury. And it still has a very roomy back seat. Realistically, the 5 Series is already more car than most people need.
The least-expensive 2020 BMW 7 Series is the 2020 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $95,550.
745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,550
