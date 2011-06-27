  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)

2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid

What’s new

  • Refreshed styling both front and rear with new headlights and taillights
  • Reworked powertrains for six-, eight- and 12-cylinder models
  • New six-cylinder engine for 7 Series plug-in hybrid
  • Updated interior tech, passive safety features and infotainment interface
  • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine options, including a plug-in hybrid and a turbo V12
  • Standard adaptive air suspension delivers a comfortable, controlled ride
  • Exceptional rear passenger space
  • Abundant standard equipment, including safety tech
  • No standard-length wheelbase model available
  • Not the driver-focused benchmark it once was
  • Expensive options menu
MSRP Starting at
$95,550
Save as much as $16,825
2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid pricing

2020 BMW 7 Series Review

The 2020 BMW 7 Series checks all the boxes for a flagship luxury sedan. Like any good flagship, it comes loaded with every trick in the automaker's bag, starting with an expansive interior trimmed in high-quality materials, incredible attention to detail, a raft of advanced technology features, and an array of powertrains with immense power.

A flagship luxury sedan's other defining characteristic is an eye-watering price tag, and here the 7 Series is no different. Opt for the top-trim M760i xDrive and load it with nearly every available option, and you've got a $180,000 sedan. You don't need to go to that extreme, though. A base 7 Series with its turbo six-cylinder engine and generous list of standard features still makes a fine luxury vessel for less than six figures.

For 2020, the 7 Series gets a new look, starting with a prominent new grille design that is boldly comical or comically bold, depending on your perspective. All 7 Series engines receive power upgrades. Notably, the turbocharged V8 in the 750i trim makes a whopping 523 horsepower, a nearly 20% increase from the previous engine.

Our chief complaint remains, but we've become less vocal about it: The 7 Series is no longer the driver-focused luxury sled it once was. Successive revisions (and weight gains) have muted its once-agile handling character in favor of increased comfort, isolation and straight-line speed. The results speak for themselves, and the 7 Series is still a capable all-around performer. And with its opulent and roomy interior, it remains a great choice for a flagship luxury sedan.

Which 7 Series does Edmunds recommend?

The 7 Series is a heavy car, and while the six-cylinder motivates the 740i just fine, the twin-turbo V8 and the xDrive all-wheel drive in the 750i take performance to another level. From there, we'd add the Autobahn package for its predictive suspension adjustment, which makes the most of the standard air suspension. The Driving Assistance Professional package maximizes serenity by adding adaptive cruise control with the ability to handle stop-and-go traffic. The Rear Executive Lounge Seating package removes some features from the front seats, so unless you're a chauffeur, or being chauffeured, we'd pass on it.

2020 BMW 7 Series models

The 2020 BMW 7 Series is available in five versions: 740i, 740i xDrive, 750i xDrive, 745e xDrive iPerformance and M760i xDrive. There are some slight variations in available features, but the main differences relate to powertrains.

The base 740i sedan starts with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine (335 horsepower, 330 lb-ft of torque), while the 750i upgrades to a turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 (523 hp, 553 lb-ft).

The 745e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder and an electric motor to produce a combined 389 hp. At the top of the 7 Series range is the flagship M760i xDrive, powered by a massive 6.6-liter turbocharged V12 (601 hp and 627 lb-ft).

Each version of the 7 Series employs an eight-speed shiftable automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Only the 740i comes with standard rear-wheel drive. All other trims come with all-wheel drive only, denoted as xDrive.

There isn't much that the entry 740i doesn't offer, either as standard equipment or through available options. Highlights of the 740i's standard features include an adaptive air suspension, a power trunklid and power-closing doors. Inside, you'll find a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, heated front seats, and tech features that include a 10.25-inch display, a navigation system, in-car Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay, a wireless smartphone charging pad, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Standard safety features include forward collision warning, pedestrian detection, low-speed automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, blind-spot warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and front and rear parking sensors.

The 745e xDrive iPerformance has the same standard features as the 740i but comes with unique interior accents. Upgrading to the 750i gives you the bigger V8 engine and extra standard luxuries such as premium leather upholstery and a head-up display. The M760i xDrive, meanwhile, adds the V12 engine and a handful of extra luxury touches, including massaging front seats, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, power rear side window shades, and rear seats that slide and recline.

The 7 Series offers several option packages, notably the Autobahn package that adds variable-ratio steering and a system that scans road conditions and automatically adjusts the car's adaptive suspension. The Driving Assistance Plus package equips adaptive cruise control and semi-automated driving features. For maximum passenger comfort, there's the Luxury Rear Seating package (heated, ventilated and massaging rear seats) and Rear Executive Lounge Seating package (a rear-seat entertainment system and reclining rear seats with extendable footrests).

5 star reviews: 100%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 5.0 stars based on 2 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

    Most helpful consumer reviews

    Features & Specs

    745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD
    3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
    MSRP$95,550
    MPG N/A city / N/A hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
    HorsepowerN/A
    See all 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid features & specs

    Safety

    Our experts’ favorite 7 Series safety features:

    Collision Mitigation
    Alerts the driver if a collision is imminent and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary.
    Side Collision Prevention
    Applies automatic steering input to guide the car away from potential side impacts.
    Daytime Pedestrian Protection
    Warns the driver and can automatically apply the brakes when pedestrians suddenly appear in front of the car.

    BMW 7 Series vs. the competition

    BMW 7 Series vs. Mercedes-Benz S-Class

    The other grand dame of full-size luxury sedans, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class has history and tradition as well as modern technology and features. Unless you opt for a performance-oriented version, the S-Class isn't as sharp a driver's car as the admittedly dulled 7 Series, but it's still a glorious piece of work. It's hard to go wrong either way.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & Mercedes-Benz S-Class features

    BMW 7 Series vs. Audi A8

    The Audi A8 is fully redesigned for 2019, and this newest A8 is a full-size luxury sedan straight out of the future. Of course, there's plenty of attention to detail as well as a refined driving experience, space and quality. But the A8 sets itself apart with technology features and interfaces that look and feel ahead of their time.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & Audi A8 features

    BMW 7 Series vs. BMW 5 Series

    The 7 Series' little brother, the 5 Series, gives you slightly less luxury and less space, and there's no V12 option. But it does an excellent job of balancing go-fast handling and refined luxury. And it still has a very roomy back seat. Realistically, the 5 Series is already more car than most people need.

    Compare BMW 7 Series & BMW 5 Series features

    2020 BMW 7 Series First Look

    New Look, New Tech for BMW's Ultra-Luxe Sedan

    Cameron Rogers by Cameron Rogers , Reviews EditorJanuary 16th, 2019

    Though it started decades ago as a leather-lined sport sedan, the BMW 7 Series has placed a growing emphasis on advanced passenger comfort rather than thrilling driving dynamics. The 2020 BMW 7 Series is doubling down on the convenience and tech features, cementing its status as one of the pre-eminent luxury four-doors on the market.

    Reworked, Not Redesigned

    There are several new design cues that distinguish the refreshed 2020 7 Series from last year's model. Literally front and center is a new, much larger grille that bears a striking resemblance to that of BMW's new flagship SUV, the X7. Also new are restyled bumpers, a full-width taillight cluster, and vertical air outlets aft of the front wheels. The 7 Series will also be one of the first vehicles available with BMW's Laserlight headlights, which emit a brilliant white light that allows drivers to see much farther down the road than even LEDs.

    Last year's conventional engine choices return, though all have been tweaked in one way or another. The base turbocharged six-cylinder in the 740i receives a 15-horsepower bump, to 335 hp, while torque remains unchanged at 330 pound-feet. The most significant boost is to the 750i's twin-turbo V8 — power increases from 443 hp to 523 hp, while maximum torque jumps from 479 lb-ft to 553 lb-ft. The range-topping M760i's twin-turbo V12 now produces 600 hp and 627 lb-ft.

    The plug-in hybrid 7 Series, meanwhile, receives the most significant mechanical upgrades. Last year, the 740e featured a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and hybrid powertrain, good for a combined 322 hp. While we found its performance perfectly acceptable — the 0-60 mph sprint took just 5.1 seconds — BMW decided to up the ante for the revised model. The upcoming 745e will improve performance by switching to a six-cylinder engine, increasing output to 389 hp and 442 lb-ft of torque combined. Although no official figures have been released, we also expect the plug-in's all-electric range to increase from the current estimate of 14 miles.

    More Everything

    But the highlight of the 2020 BMW 7 Series is arguably its multitude of new features, options and enhancements. The digital instrument panel screen is modified, boasting a far more futuristic design than the previous analog-inspired display. The iDrive infotainment system jumps two generations to the latest iDrive 7 software, offering better voice recognition than before, along with a digital assistant similar to the one you have on your phone. Users will simply have to say "Hey, BMW" to activate the assistant, which can do anything from set a destination in the navigation system to adjust cabin and seat settings. These luxuries join already available exotic features, including massaging front and rear seats, air fragrances, and a road-scanning camera that adjusts the dampers to counteract upcoming rough surfaces.

    Like any modern car, especially at this lofty price point, the 7 Series is loaded with driver assistance features. Standard items include forward collision warning, lane departure warning, a blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert and autonomous parking. The standard automatic emergency braking system can also now detect cyclists in addition to pedestrians. The optional Driving Assistance package includes Extended Traffic Jam Assist, a variation on last year's similarly named feature, which now provides a hands-free driving experience at speeds up to 37 mph on certain highways. A new item called Back-Up Assistant automatically reverses the 7 Series out of a parking space by using the previously stored park-in information and following the same line you took when you parked the car.

    2020 7 Series Pricing and Release Date

    Pricing for the 2020 BMW 7 Series has not yet been announced, but we don't expect prices to be substantially higher than for the 2019. The only likely exception is the 745e, which might get a price bump because of the change from four-cylinder to six-cylinder power. All four powertrains will be available when the 7 Series goes on sale spring of this year.

    Is the BMW 7 Series a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 7 Series both on the road and at the track. You probably care about BMW 7 Series fuel economy, so it's important to know that the 7 Series gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 7 Series has 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 7 Series. Learn more

    What's new in the 2020 BMW 7 Series?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 BMW 7 Series:

    • Refreshed styling both front and rear with new headlights and taillights
    • Reworked powertrains for six-, eight- and 12-cylinder models
    • New six-cylinder engine for 7 Series plug-in hybrid
    • Updated interior tech, passive safety features and infotainment interface
    • Part of the sixth 7 Series generation introduced for 2016
    Is the BMW 7 Series reliable?

    To determine whether the BMW 7 Series is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 7 Series. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 7 Series's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2020 BMW 7 Series a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 BMW 7 Series is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 7 Series is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2020 BMW 7 Series?

    The least-expensive 2020 BMW 7 Series is the 2020 BMW 7 Series 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $95,550.

    Other versions include:

    • 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $95,550
    What are the different models of BMW 7 Series?

    If you're interested in the BMW 7 Series, the next question is, which 7 Series model is right for you? 7 Series variants include 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A). For a full list of 7 Series models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid Overview

    The 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid is offered in the following styles: 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).

    What do people think of the 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 7 Series Hybrid 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 7 Series Hybrid.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 7 Series Hybrid featuring deep dives into trim levels including 745e xDrive iPerformance, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

    The 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $104,295. The average price paid for a new 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is trending $16,825 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $16,825 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $87,470.

    The average savings for the 2020 BMW 7 Series Hybrid 745e xDrive iPerformance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) is 16.1% below the MSRP.

