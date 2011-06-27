2019 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews
Hot, big, powerful, fun car
This is my second BMW 750i. The previous model was a 2015 and my current model is a 2018 with the M design package. All black exterior with zero chrome and brown interior - what's not to like! Both cars have been completely reliable and the local dealer's service is outstanding. This seems to be the general culture of BMW dealers. I also have a 2017 Range Rover and I sometimes have to wait for weeks for a service appointment and the cost of servicing that car is horrendous. So far as my Beemer is concerned - Pros: fantastic power from the V8 twin turbo engine. The handling has various settings. I have seen reviews where it is mentioned that the car lacks the road feel of the older models. The answer to this is to switch to Sports Mode and the ride becomes harder and the car feels like it is rocket-powered. What more would you need in a large, superbly appointed sedan? Cons: I can't really think of any, although my wife complains that the front should have more cubby holes and storage. My 2015 car had the regular wheelbase and the 2018 is the long one. There is so much space in the back that guests and friends often mention that they feel they are traveling in a limo. The front also has plenty of space and comfort and the material quality is outstanding. The car has tons of user technology, but after the first couple of weeks, I really only use the basics - climate, comfort/sport settings and audio. My 2015 model had electric blinds on the rear and rear-side windows, which were outstanding for here in S. Florida. My current model only has the rear blind and I feel that for this kind of money, the sides should be standard too. I will probably go for another 750i next time, but will also check out the Mercedes S Class, like I did last time.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Outstanding Ride and Petformance
Test drove the M550. Loved it. Then I saw this reasonably loaded Black Saphire 750i with M Pack. When I test drove it I was sold, the ride, room and performance were staggering. For such a big car she didn’t feel much bigger than the 5 series. The M550 clearly was the better performance vehicle, but I live in South Florida where the most exciting road is the off ramp of the I75. The 7 series with the improved fit and finish, reduced noise levels and a huge price reduction made it just a $150 a month more than the well equipped M550. It’s too soon to comment on reliability, but I have had many BMW’s over the years and only one I would consider unreliable. Expecting miles of serene highway cruising, with a significant and effortless shove in the back when needed. Outstanding vented and massaging seats and some very clever driver safety aids.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Basic Executive Sedan
7 Series is getting old and needs a mid-life facelift to refresh the aging looks. The main rival Mercedes S Class interior and fit and finish is superior to the 7 Series. Besides the leg room in the rear, the 7 series does not look any different or offer much more than the 5 series, yet you pay much much more.The exterior design needs a refresh as the rear of the car looks very bland and not as imposing or luxurious as the previous model since the introduction and time is not helping it. I love the fully adaptive LED headlights on the car but in order to take advantage of the full affect, you need to code the car as the car comes decoded from Europe. A car in this class needs to offer the newest technology available, such as laser lights. The navigation is not very accurate in some areas and the real time traffic does not work perfectly. Hand gesture control is just a gimmick that you won't think about after you initially try it once or twice. You need to get the massaging front seats to fully feel the luxury in this car. It is very quiet and handling is very good. The run-flat tires makes the suspension feel harder than it is on bad road surfaces. Big and useable trunk. Not too many color choices outside or inside.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
The future......
Amazing quality in a car!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Excellent Choice
Beautiful car and amazing road handling!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the 7 Series
Related 2019 BMW 7 Series info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- BMW M6 Gran Coupe 2019
- 2019 2 Series
- BMW X6 2019
- 2021 BMW ALPINA B7
- BMW 3 Series 2020
- 2019 BMW i3
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2020 Volkswagen Passat
- 2019 5 Series
- 2019 Rio
- 2019 Continental
- 2019 Maserati Ghibli
- 2019 Tesla Model 3
- 2019 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 A4
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Acura TLX