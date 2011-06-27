2019 BMW 7 Series Consumer Reviews

Hot, big, powerful, fun car Alan , 02/26/2019 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful This is my second BMW 750i. The previous model was a 2015 and my current model is a 2018 with the M design package. All black exterior with zero chrome and brown interior - what's not to like! Both cars have been completely reliable and the local dealer's service is outstanding. This seems to be the general culture of BMW dealers. I also have a 2017 Range Rover and I sometimes have to wait for weeks for a service appointment and the cost of servicing that car is horrendous. So far as my Beemer is concerned - Pros: fantastic power from the V8 twin turbo engine. The handling has various settings. I have seen reviews where it is mentioned that the car lacks the road feel of the older models. The answer to this is to switch to Sports Mode and the ride becomes harder and the car feels like it is rocket-powered. What more would you need in a large, superbly appointed sedan? Cons: I can't really think of any, although my wife complains that the front should have more cubby holes and storage. My 2015 car had the regular wheelbase and the 2018 is the long one. There is so much space in the back that guests and friends often mention that they feel they are traveling in a limo. The front also has plenty of space and comfort and the material quality is outstanding. The car has tons of user technology, but after the first couple of weeks, I really only use the basics - climate, comfort/sport settings and audio. My 2015 model had electric blinds on the rear and rear-side windows, which were outstanding for here in S. Florida. My current model only has the rear blind and I feel that for this kind of money, the sides should be standard too. I will probably go for another 750i next time, but will also check out the Mercedes S Class, like I did last time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Outstanding Ride and Petformance Guy K , 01/14/2019 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful Test drove the M550. Loved it. Then I saw this reasonably loaded Black Saphire 750i with M Pack. When I test drove it I was sold, the ride, room and performance were staggering. For such a big car she didn’t feel much bigger than the 5 series. The M550 clearly was the better performance vehicle, but I live in South Florida where the most exciting road is the off ramp of the I75. The 7 series with the improved fit and finish, reduced noise levels and a huge price reduction made it just a $150 a month more than the well equipped M550. It’s too soon to comment on reliability, but I have had many BMW’s over the years and only one I would consider unreliable. Expecting miles of serene highway cruising, with a significant and effortless shove in the back when needed. Outstanding vented and massaging seats and some very clever driver safety aids. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Basic Executive Sedan Neil Ozger , 09/06/2018 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 17 people found this review helpful 7 Series is getting old and needs a mid-life facelift to refresh the aging looks. The main rival Mercedes S Class interior and fit and finish is superior to the 7 Series. Besides the leg room in the rear, the 7 series does not look any different or offer much more than the 5 series, yet you pay much much more.The exterior design needs a refresh as the rear of the car looks very bland and not as imposing or luxurious as the previous model since the introduction and time is not helping it. I love the fully adaptive LED headlights on the car but in order to take advantage of the full affect, you need to code the car as the car comes decoded from Europe. A car in this class needs to offer the newest technology available, such as laser lights. The navigation is not very accurate in some areas and the real time traffic does not work perfectly. Hand gesture control is just a gimmick that you won't think about after you initially try it once or twice. You need to get the massaging front seats to fully feel the luxury in this car. It is very quiet and handling is very good. The run-flat tires makes the suspension feel harder than it is on bad road surfaces. Big and useable trunk. Not too many color choices outside or inside. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

The future...... Consuella Williams , 06/29/2018 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful Amazing quality in a car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse