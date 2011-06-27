Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 750i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,726
|$24,948
|$26,944
|Clean
|$21,415
|$23,513
|$25,391
|Average
|$18,793
|$20,644
|$22,287
|Rough
|$16,171
|$17,775
|$19,182
Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 750i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,880
|$21,869
|$22,767
|Clean
|$19,675
|$20,611
|$21,455
|Average
|$17,266
|$18,096
|$18,832
|Rough
|$14,857
|$15,581
|$16,209
Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,526
|$25,961
|$28,145
|Clean
|$22,169
|$24,468
|$26,523
|Average
|$19,455
|$21,482
|$23,280
|Rough
|$16,741
|$18,496
|$20,037
Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 740Li 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,197
|$23,216
|$25,029
|Clean
|$19,974
|$21,881
|$23,587
|Average
|$17,529
|$19,211
|$20,703
|Rough
|$15,083
|$16,541
|$17,819
Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 750Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,037
|$27,426
|$29,573
|Clean
|$23,592
|$25,849
|$27,869
|Average
|$20,704
|$22,694
|$24,461
|Rough
|$17,815
|$19,540
|$21,054
Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,661
|$41,530
|$42,344
|Clean
|$38,315
|$39,142
|$39,904
|Average
|$33,624
|$34,366
|$35,025
|Rough
|$28,933
|$29,589
|$30,146
Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,650
|$21,922
|$23,960
|Clean
|$18,517
|$20,662
|$22,579
|Average
|$16,250
|$18,140
|$19,818
|Rough
|$13,982
|$15,619
|$17,057
Estimated values
2014 BMW 7 Series 740Li xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,018
|$23,273
|$25,296
|Clean
|$19,805
|$21,935
|$23,839
|Average
|$17,380
|$19,258
|$20,924
|Rough
|$14,955
|$16,581
|$18,009