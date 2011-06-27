Estimated values
2000 Jaguar XKR 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,641
|$7,540
|$9,132
|Clean
|$4,131
|$6,728
|$8,148
|Average
|$3,111
|$5,105
|$6,179
|Rough
|$2,091
|$3,481
|$4,211
Estimated values
2000 Jaguar XKR 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,202
|$7,596
|$8,917
|Clean
|$4,630
|$6,778
|$7,956
|Average
|$3,487
|$5,143
|$6,034
|Rough
|$2,344
|$3,507
|$4,112