Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,876
|$28,314
|$31,295
|Clean
|$23,576
|$26,854
|$29,586
|Average
|$20,976
|$23,935
|$26,167
|Rough
|$18,376
|$21,016
|$22,749
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XK 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,330
|$23,906
|$26,936
|Clean
|$19,268
|$22,674
|$25,465
|Average
|$17,143
|$20,209
|$22,523
|Rough
|$15,018
|$17,744
|$19,581
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XK XKR 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,366
|$27,697
|$32,110
|Clean
|$21,198
|$26,269
|$30,356
|Average
|$18,860
|$23,414
|$26,849
|Rough
|$16,522
|$20,558
|$23,342
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Convertible (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,491
|$34,678
|$39,832
|Clean
|$27,002
|$32,890
|$37,657
|Average
|$24,024
|$29,315
|$33,306
|Rough
|$21,046
|$25,739
|$28,955
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XK XKR-S 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,563
|$34,678
|$38,257
|Clean
|$28,966
|$32,890
|$36,168
|Average
|$25,771
|$29,315
|$31,989
|Rough
|$22,577
|$25,739
|$27,810
Estimated values
2012 Jaguar XK 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,106
|$21,775
|$24,087
|Clean
|$18,108
|$20,653
|$22,772
|Average
|$16,111
|$18,408
|$20,141
|Rough
|$14,114
|$16,162
|$17,510