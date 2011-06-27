Used 2013 BMW 7 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

OMGGGGGGG! miniluvr , 08/15/2013 21 of 21 people found this review helpful Woooow, what an improvement over the 2012 model. The 2013 750i has not only BMW's new larger twin turbo V8 (which is also more fuel efficient), but also the next gen iDrive. The new iDrive is much quicker to respond, better screen quality, and easier to use. The ride is amazing (as it should be for $100K). I test drove the 2012 last year and liked it, but didn't buy. I told myself I was going to wait, and I am soooo glad I did. This car is also very comfortable for 4 6 footers on a long trip. Report Abuse

The Executive over the M Sport David Dreyer , 04/03/2016 740i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 11 people found this review helpful Love the looks, feel and responsiveness so far although only 3 weeks into ownership. The Pirelli's are for enhancing the sport driving, not my cup of tea as a mature (> 55) exec. The trade-off of harmonic road contact noise at 0 - 40mph and braking action is not worth it when you prefer Comfort+ over Sport mode. I'll be replacing with Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season for a quieter, softer ride once I run the Pirelli's down. I'll also look to enjoy 35-45K mi over the 10 - 15K for the performance tires. The price was great per Edmunds and TruCar estimates, with both Executive and MSport Packages included. BMW of Lancaster great to work with, no hassle, good advice and services. I will never pay $85K for a new one, but $40K for only 33.8K miles and a beautifully maintained, one-owner executive lease? Absolutely!

Surprised! Jonah , 06/04/2018 760Li 4dr Sedan (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) 2 of 4 people found this review helpful From the title, you can probably surmise that surprised is a theme, and in a good way. I am extremely surprised at how well this car handles and the comfort. Ok, comfort at the original price point is expected but the sharpness in handling wasn't expected. The steering is just so responsive, even in comfort mode. I've owned a 335IS and an X5 M, and those were extremely great handling vehicles so I expected a drop off when moving to the 7 series and albeit quite different, there was no drop off. The car is amazing, the jury is still out on reliability but I've driven it 3K miles thus far with no issues. As far as the other categories, it's what you'd expect from the 7 series. Egressing the car for the front driver is a bit different, but nothing too crazy. The fuel economy for the V12 is also better than advertised.