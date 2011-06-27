Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

Wayne Odle , 03/28/2020 650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car isn't really as bad as I thought. After replacing three tires at different times, all with low milage on them, I decided to try non run-flat tires on the car. This made a world of difference. No more tooth rattling bumps in the road and no more flat tires at over $500.00 per. In all honesty, I bought the car simply cause I liked the looks of it. I overlooked the fact that a car costing $115000.00 didn't have real leather seats, that it rode so rough, or that it was so nose heavy. And, that's exactly what I got : a grossly over priced car that I liked looking at but hated to drive.