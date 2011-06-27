  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series
  4. Used 2017 BMW 6 Series
  5. Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Coupe
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 2017 6 Series
5(0%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(100%)
1.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale
List Price
$46,045
Used 6 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Pitch the tires as soon as you get the car.

Wayne Odle, 03/28/2020
650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The car isn't really as bad as I thought. After replacing three tires at different times, all with low milage on them, I decided to try non run-flat tires on the car. This made a world of difference. No more tooth rattling bumps in the road and no more flat tires at over $500.00 per. In all honesty, I bought the car simply cause I liked the looks of it. I overlooked the fact that a car costing $115000.00 didn't have real leather seats, that it rode so rough, or that it was so nose heavy. And, that's exactly what I got : a grossly over priced car that I liked looking at but hated to drive.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 6 Series for sale

Related Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles