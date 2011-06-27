Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
Pitch the tires as soon as you get the car.
Wayne Odle, 03/28/2020
650i 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
The car isn't really as bad as I thought. After replacing three tires at different times, all with low milage on them, I decided to try non run-flat tires on the car. This made a world of difference. No more tooth rattling bumps in the road and no more flat tires at over $500.00 per. In all honesty, I bought the car simply cause I liked the looks of it. I overlooked the fact that a car costing $115000.00 didn't have real leather seats, that it rode so rough, or that it was so nose heavy. And, that's exactly what I got : a grossly over priced car that I liked looking at but hated to drive.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series
Related Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner