Used 2017 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Scott , 08/29/2016 640i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

14 of 15 people found this review helpful

We re entry picked up our new RED convertable at the dealer on Friday. I've owned a few Lexus , Mercedes and last 4 were Audis. Not one had soooo many people stopped to remark how beautiful the car is. It's a big heavy convertable with basically no back seat. Love the warranty and amazed just how little gas she drinks. Plenty of power and lots of gadgets. The executive pkg gave us concierge service for 4 years and 4 years of service. The heads up information is a great touch. You never need to take your eyes off the road. The kicker is the price tag.. Sticker came is just south of 101k. Plus tire and wheel insurance of about $2500. It's my mid-life crisis vehicle . The car I wanted more then any other. I've been excited every morning to open the garage and see it. It's true I'm not dreaming. Hope I live long enough to pay it off.