Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews
BMW Certified Program means, well, Nothing
Frank, 03/12/2017
650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 22 people found this review helpful
I purchased a 2014 BMW under a certified program. I picked up the car and the service alarms were on. I returned the car, then the facia wasn't connected and some of the service was not done. Then I finally got to drive the car and the engine was over 2 quarts low on oil. I asked for a copy of the inspection report from the service manager, nothing. I contacted BMW USA nothing. Buyer beware. A Certified BMW means, nothing.
Buy a 6 Series
My new 640i, 10/07/2018
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
The 640i is a great driver, plenty of power and very comfortable.
How can you not love this car?
Joe Botts, 03/13/2018
640i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
This is my 2nd 6-series Convertible. I have owned everything from a Pinto to a Rolls Royce over my 61 years of driving. Nothing beats a BMW and the 6-series is my favorite. It looks great and does everything perfectly.
