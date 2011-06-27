Used 2014 BMW 6 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

Frank , 03/12/2017 650i xDrive 2dr Convertible AWD (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)

13 of 22 people found this review helpful

I purchased a 2014 BMW under a certified program. I picked up the car and the service alarms were on. I returned the car, then the facia wasn't connected and some of the service was not done. Then I finally got to drive the car and the engine was over 2 quarts low on oil. I asked for a copy of the inspection report from the service manager, nothing. I contacted BMW USA nothing. Buyer beware. A Certified BMW means, nothing.