Used 2006 BMW 6 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews
The 650 Rocks!!
Great car - fast, incredible handling - much better than the Mercedes Benzes that I've owned. The back end is still a bit too much Bangle, but performance is amazing.
ultimate driving machine
I have owned Mercedes for the last ten years I owned a Porsche and Jaguar. This is the first BMW I am totally pleased with my 650, its the fastest car I have ever owned, and the interior is not only beautiful but very user friendly, I recommend this car to anyone that enjoys driving.
Awesome car!
If you can afford this car and want a FAST, great handling coupe, go buy one. My old BMW doesn't even compare to this car. You won't see very many on the road and heads will turn when you drive by. I can't say enough great things about this car.
Close to Perfect
I bought this car because I wanted to know what it was like to drive on the autobahns of Germany at speeds they were intended for, and the 650i lets me do that. I haven't had to pull over to the right lane for anyone yet. The acceleration, whether starting from a stop or at 100 mph, pulls you into the back of your seat. Merging and passing is effortless. The car grips the road at top speed (157 mph), around corners, or even on wet surfaces. It makes you feel almost too safe..... I used to be a Mercedes guy, but I have definitely switched. This car drives so nicely and smoothly, has such a simple elegance inside, and turns heads because of its awesome exterior. I am 100% satisfied!
2007 650i
Total cost of ownership compared to competing cars is much lower. Acceleration and handling is great, so is the sports suspension.
