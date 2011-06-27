Used 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Cross over reality
Having recently taken delivery of a new BMW 640 GT to replace a BMW X5 350i X drive I have been impressed by the much improved quality of the German manufactured engineering, everything about this car feels like solid quality. The interior space and trunk both offer best in class space, again beating the X5 for utility. The trunk swallows luggage or several sets of golf clubs with ease. The drive may not be as sporty at the high performance sedans from the BMW stable, but again it is far superior to the SUV handling. The safety equipment and driver assistance options are excellent and worth investing to add to driver and passenger safety and comfort. Having previously owned 5 Series Sedans and more recently the X5 SUV, this is a perfect cross over between the two, with a ride close the sedans and the space and utility of the SUV. These cars may not sell in large numbers in the US so if your looking for something that stands out from the crowd this may be the option for you.
Dare to be different
This car is pure luxury with a sporty twist that can hold 4/5 and plenty more for a cruise down the road. The technology package is outstanding and I continue to learn more about my car everytime I drive it. Can’t wait for the weather to cool down to enjoy my giant moon roof!
- Safety
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Rare SUV alternative
Purchased as a CPO 08/01/19 to replace our leased 2016 528i. Black/black Sport Line trim w HK stereo & Exec pkg (heads up display, gesture controls, soft-close doors & parking assistant). Incredibly comfortable, whether commuting to work or on a road trip. Slightly higher seating position, but still drives like a luxury car. It definitely feels like they have underrated the horsepower. Combine that with x-drive, and great seats, and this thing feels unstoppable. I have only seen one on the road; the 2-year production run will ensure it remains a unicorn. Minor complaints: wind noise from the large sunroof and frameless door windows. Definitely not as quiet as the 528i w luxury pkg. Also has blind spots to the rear and can be a handful to park. Get the 360’ camera (comes w prkg pkg) and the upgraded stereo. You won’t regret it!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Many issues in less than 2 months of ownership
The concept of this car is great, which is why I bought it. Unfortunately, the particular car I bought was all smoke and mirrors. Less than 2 days after I purchased, the panoramic sunroof broke—after opening to vent it wouldn’t close. The sunroof cassette had to be replaced. While waiting on a service appointment to have the sunroof fixed, I noticed other issues. A fiber optic in the ambient lighting had a defect such that light was not passing through about 8 inches of the fiber optic in the dashboard. Had to have that replaced. Also noticed that the headliner around the opening to the trunk was coming apart and falling down. That got repaired after the sunroof was repaired and reinstalled. I’ve now had the car for less than 2 months and notice a whistling and/or wind noise in the cabin sometimes on the highway. Also, the BMW iPhone app, which generally includes a lot of useful info about the status of the vehicle, just started showing the status of the “rear window” as “unknown.”
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Versatile Car
Only had it a week but the ride, handling and tech are great. Gets good mileage. Need to be careful on the highway. Quick, easy, quiet power gets this thing going fast without even trying.
