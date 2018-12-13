2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Which 6 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Hatchback design for cargo-carrying versatility
- Roomy rear seat
- Very comfortable on long drives
- Strong and efficient engine
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.6 / 10
|Driving
|7.0
|Comfort
|9.0
|Interior
|8.0
|Utility
|8.5
|Technology
|8.0
Driving7.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.0
Shopping Tools
Sponsored cars related to the 6 Series Gran Turismo
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.
Trending topics in reviews
- appearance
- spaciousness
- fuel efficiency
- acceleration
- handling & steering
- interior
- lights
- seats
Most helpful consumer reviews
Great all purpose car. Took my family of 5, with fold up table, benches, food and presents to a family Christmas party 2 hours away. No complaints from the women in the back (though all are petite) and we topped out at 100mph on some stretches. Trunk is huge. Eats golf bags and gun cases. Car was completely optioned out, including dynamic handling which helps a lot (I had the previous generation 550 GT w/ out). Don't miss the V8 as the 6 is plenty, and much better mileage which is important given the gas tank is so small (18g). The self steering mode is only ok, as it constantly seeks out the edge of the road, giving the car a little weave. The lane departure system wrestles you if the blinker isn't used, which makes sense but is tedious so its off most of the time. Interior light system is only fun to play with once. M package is very sporty looking, gets lots of complements. Pretty cool car. Recommended.
Very comfortable and exclusive car on a streets
Features & Specs
|640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$70,300
|MPG
|20 city / 28 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 6 Series Gran Turismo safety features:
- Driving Assistance Plus Package
- Bundles a variety of advanced driver aids, including active lane keeping and forward cross-traffic alert.
- Night Vision With Pedestrian Detection
- Warns the driver if a pedestrian, cyclist or animal threatens to enter the car's path at night. Highlights the hazard on the dash.
- Remote 3D View
- Displays a 3D view surrounding the car on the driver's smartphone for increased situational awareness.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. the competition
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 5 Series
While they share similar powertrains, the 6 Series GT is longer and has more interior room than the 5 Series. The 5 Series can be optioned up to be sportier, though its rear seat is smaller than the GT's. These two models also share similar interior technology and active driver assist capability. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW 5 Series.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo
If you like the hatchback-meets-sedan motif but the 6 Series GT is too expensive, consider the 3 Series Gran Turismo. Fundamentally, they share the same general layout of a turbocharged engine, all-wheel drive, and a hatchback for additional cargo space. There's more room than a sedan but less room than a similarly sized SUV. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the BMW 3 Series.
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo vs. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Unlike the 6 Series, the E-Class is available in a range of body types. The sedan and wagon are most applicable, though none of them truly directly match up. The E-Class has a buttoned-down ride that's a fair compromise between sporty and comfort. The 6 Series GT, on the other hand, is designed for optimum highway comfort.
FAQ
Is the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo a good car?
What's new in the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo:
- Subscription-based Apple CarPlay is now standard
- Part of the first 6 Series Gran Turismo generation introduced for 2018
Is the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo reliable?
Is the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
The least-expensive 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo 640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $70,300.
Other versions include:
- 640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $70,300
What are the different models of BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
More about the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Overview
The 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is offered in the following submodels: 6 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback. Available styles include 640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).
What do people think of the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo 5.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
Which 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismos are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.
Can't find a new 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $12,841.
Find a new BMW for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $21,144.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out BMW lease specials
Related 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Toyota Camry 2002
- Used Alfa Romeo Stelvio 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2013
- Used BMW 5 Series 2018
- Used Mazda 3 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Renegade 2015
- Used Honda Civic 2003
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2006
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- Genesis G70 2019
- Acura RLX 2019
- 2019 BMW 3 Series
- Audi A6 2019
- 2020 Ram Promaster Window Van
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2019 A-Class
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Buick Envision
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 X6 M
- 2019 BMW M2
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 BMW X4
- BMW X5 2019
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B6 Gran Coupe
- BMW M4 CS 2019
- 2019 6 Series Gran Turismo
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 Nissan LEAF
- 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- BMW i3 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
- 2019 Jaguar I-PACE