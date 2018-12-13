Overall rating 7.6 / 10

Not too long ago, luxury buyers only needed to decide which brand of sedan they would get. But now there are more shapes and sizes of cars than ever before. Case in point: the 2019 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. Its mix of hatchback, wagon and sedan design elements is certainly an interesting one.

BMW introduced this vehicle just last year. In reality, however, it's the redesigned version of what used to be called the 5 Series Gran Turismo. Along with its new name, the 6 Series GT received a style and technology refresh, a longer wheelbase and more interior room. It's still similar to the traditional 5 Series sedan but offers more trunk volume — 18.7 cubic feet for the sedan versus a whopping 31 cubic feet for the GT — and almost 5 more inches of rear legroom.

You don't get as many choices for engine as you do in the 5 Series, but thankfully the GT's standard turbocharged six-cylinder engine is the best of the bunch. It provides quick acceleration and respectable fuel economy. All-wheel drive is standard, too, which helps boost the appeal of the Gran Turismo if you live in a climate with frequent bad weather.

Sure, the GT doesn't have the handling chops of a sport sedan or the utility of an SUV. But if you want lots of highway comfort and cargo space from a luxury vehicle, the 640i GT should be a contender.