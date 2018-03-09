Overall rating 7.6 / 10

Never one to shy away from filling a niche, BMW is out with its all-new 2018 6 Series Gran Turismo. It's essentially the answer to a BMW exec asking: "What do we get if we take a wagon and squish the rear roofline down so it kind of looks like a coupe, but also give it standard all-wheel drive and a slightly taller profile to make it more like an SUV?" If you've found yourself asking the same question, you'll definitely like the Gran Turismo.

The Gran Turismo moniker didn't just come out of nowhere, though. First introduced as the 5 Series Gran Turismo back in 2010, it featured heavy and disjointed styling with a radical rear hatch that also incorporated a trunklid. We were never huge fans of it, but apparently it did well enough for BMW to keep it going with this year's 6 Series Gran Turismo.

The 2018 GT is essentially the new generation of the 5 Series Gran Turismo. It's similar to the redesigned 5 Series sedan that debuted last year, though it's longer on the outside and roomier on the inside. Compared to the old 5 GT, the 6 GT gets BMW's latest tech, sleeker styling, and a more conventional hatchback design.

Got all that? You might also get confused by the existence of the 6 Series Gran Coupe, which is also a coupe-style sedan. But unlike the Gran Coupe and its vestigial center rear seat, the Gran Turismo is a true five-seater. The GT's hatchback provides more maximum cargo room (65 cubic feet versus 44.7 cubes with the rear seats folded). From a functional perspective, the GT is just better at hauling people and cargo. Its standard air suspension can even lower the back end to help load items.

Still, don't mistake it for a swoopy cargo hauler. It's heavy, and it drives like it. And you don't get the full versatility of a crossover SUV such as the X5; the Gran Turismo isn't meant to go off-road, and its raked cargo area can't take on bulky cargo as easily. What we're left with then is something that's capable but not exceptional.