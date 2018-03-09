  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.6 / 10
Consumer Rating
(6)
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Hatchback design for cargo-carrying versatility
  • Roomy rear seat
  • Very comfortable on long drives
  • Strong and efficient engine
  • Less versatile than a typical luxury SUV
  • Not as maneuverable as the typical luxury sedan
Which 6 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?

Since the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo comes in one trim, getting the 640i xDrive Gran Turismo largely comes down to picking the options you want. Get the Luxury line for its power rear seatbacks and Dakota leather seating surfaces.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.6 / 10

Never one to shy away from filling a niche, BMW is out with its all-new 2018 6 Series Gran Turismo. It's essentially the answer to a BMW exec asking: "What do we get if we take a wagon and squish the rear roofline down so it kind of looks like a coupe, but also give it standard all-wheel drive and a slightly taller profile to make it more like an SUV?" If you've found yourself asking the same question, you'll definitely like the Gran Turismo.

The Gran Turismo moniker didn't just come out of nowhere, though. First introduced as the 5 Series Gran Turismo back in 2010, it featured heavy and disjointed styling with a radical rear hatch that also incorporated a trunklid. We were never huge fans of it, but apparently it did well enough for BMW to keep it going with this year's 6 Series Gran Turismo.

The 2018 GT is essentially the new generation of the 5 Series Gran Turismo. It's similar to the redesigned 5 Series sedan that debuted last year, though it's longer on the outside and roomier on the inside. Compared to the old 5 GT, the 6 GT gets BMW's latest tech, sleeker styling, and a more conventional hatchback design.

Got all that? You might also get confused by the existence of the 6 Series Gran Coupe, which is also a coupe-style sedan. But unlike the Gran Coupe and its vestigial center rear seat, the Gran Turismo is a true five-seater. The GT's hatchback provides more maximum cargo room (65 cubic feet versus 44.7 cubes with the rear seats folded). From a functional perspective, the GT is just better at hauling people and cargo. Its standard air suspension can even lower the back end to help load items.

Still, don't mistake it for a swoopy cargo hauler. It's heavy, and it drives like it. And you don't get the full versatility of a crossover SUV such as the X5; the Gran Turismo isn't meant to go off-road, and its raked cargo area can't take on bulky cargo as easily. What we're left with then is something that's capable but not exceptional.

2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo models

The 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a four-door sedan that features a large rear hatchback to make loading cargo easier. It is available in the 640i xDrive, which comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard features are generous, and plenty of options are available to further customize the 640i.

Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, a rear air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, a power rear liftgate, power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Also included are a configurable gauge cluster, a navigation system, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a 10.2-inch central touchscreen, two USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.

The 640i also comes with forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and BMW Assist communications.

The optional Luxury package adds power rear seatback adjustment. Gran Turismos equipped with the M Sport package come with aluminum interior trim, an M-badged steering wheel and an aero body kit.

You can also get a Dynamic Handling package that includes adjustable suspension dampers, active steering, an air front suspension and active roll control.

If you're looking for more luxury-oriented features, get the Executive package for its soft-close doors, head-up display system, surround-view parking camera system, gesture control for the iDrive interface, parking sensors and an automatic parking system. The parking sensors, surround-view system and automatic parking system are available in a Parking Assistance package.

For long-haul drivers, a Luxury Seating package adds upgraded multicontour front seats and two-tone leather surfaces with contrast piping. The seats are also ventilated and feature a massage function. A Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control and enhanced collision avoidance systems.

Notable stand-alone options include a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a rear-seat entertainment system, either a Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system, a night-vision system and a remote-control parking system.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Driving

7.0
The 6 Series Gran Turismo is great on the highway and in the city, with lots of available power. But it's not the BMW we'd choose for a joyride. It's just too big and heavy, and its handling ability suffers as a result.

Acceleration

8.0
There's more than adequate acceleration at any point in the engine's rpm range. Mash the gas and a big wallop of thrust from the turbo six-cylinder is enough to get this 4,500-pounder going in a hurry. At the Edmunds test track, 0-60 mph took 5 seconds, an impressive result.

Braking

8.0
The braking is strong, with a linear pedal feel in everyday driving. The long pedal travel won't suit some driver's preferences, but smooth city stops are easy and performance is good. Our braking test had the 640i stopping from 60 mph in just 109 feet, a very short distance for such a big car.

Steering

6.5
The steering is direct with a good return to center, though without much road feedback. There's no telling what the wheels are up to around corners. The overall weighting of the steering is appropriate and is adjustable via the GT's various drive modes.

Handling

6.5
Handling is adequate. The GT's suspension keeps body roll in check. But even in the Sport setting, and with our test car's upgraded Dynamic Handling package, the 640i doesn't change direction as quickly or as well as we'd expect.

Drivability

7.5
BMW's 3.0-liter inline-six and eight-speed automatic are an excellent pairing, providing smooth shifts and seemingly perfect gear selection. The auto stop-start feature can catch you off guard if it restarts before you're ready to leave. It'll lurch forward if you aren't deliberately on the brakes.

Comfort

9.0
There's no doubt the 640i xDrive Gran Turismo excels as a long-distance machine. The seats are excellent both front and back, ride comfort is superb regardless of the road surface beneath, and the interior maintains a level of quiet that all luxury cars should aspire to achieve.

Seat comfort

9.0
Long road trips are a breeze in the 6 Series GT. You can settle into the well-bolstered front seats and stay there for hours. The back seat is just as comfortable with padding that is neither too stiff nor too soft.

Ride comfort

9.5
The GT really can be used on long tours. Ride comfort is superb in both front and back seats, with two additional levels of comfort settings from the adjustable suspension on top of the standard setting. And all settings are effective at filtering out road imperfections.

Noise & vibration

9.5
This is a relentlessly quiet car. Turn the music off on the highway and you'll barely hear the engine or the tires. Babies could sleep in this cabin at 100 mph. There's plenty of sidewall on the tires to soak up road imperfections on city streets too.

Climate control

7.5
The climate control system works very well, but some buttons are located low and require some reaching. The touch-sensitive controls take some time to adjust, but once your desired temps are set, the system does a good job of maintaining them. The optional front and rear heated seats work well.

Interior

8.0
The 6 Series GT has a lot of passenger space and is very easy to climb in and out of. But poor outward visibility and an overwhelming number of buttons and controls reduce its score slightly. The interior could be a bit more driver-friendly, but it's still definitely a nice place to be.

Ease of use

7.0
The controls are well-labeled and the iDrive infotainment system's rotary knob is relatively intuitive. Still, the number of controls inside this car is intense. Dozens of buttons are on the dash and center console, and even more on the steering wheel. It can be a bit overwhelming.

Getting in/getting out

9.0
Slide in; slide out. The 640 GT is the ideal height, lower than an SUV but higher than a sedan. Big, frameless doors swing wide-open for entry or exit, and a 360-degree parking camera engages as you park to show you just how far you can open your doors before you ding the cars next to you.

Driving position

8.0
The highly adjustable seats (16-way front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment) and a highly adjustable tilt-and-telescoping wheel make for a great driver position. But it's a little hard to see out of the GT, so shorter drivers may need to adjust the seat higher than usual to see over the dash.

Roominess

9.0
Call as many of your 6-foot-tall friends as you like — the 6 Series GT has space for them all. Only the tallest of passengers will feel their hair brush on the roof in the rear seat, while all seating positions offer abundant hip-, legroom and shoulder room.

Visibility

6.5
The 6 Series' roof pillars are all massive. Turn your head and you get a giant series of pillars in back because the front pillars partially obstruct your view through turns. The windshield is large and the windows are tall, which help, and the 360-degree camera system is useful, but it's optional.

Quality

8.0
The cabin materials, build quality and both the driver- and center console display screens are excellent. The panel gaps and exterior construction are, as you'd expect from BMW, top-notch.

Utility

8.5
A crossover-size cargo area, plenty of room for child seats, and a decent amount of cabin storage give the 6 Series GT plenty of utility. One particularly cool feature is the Velcro-like rear hatch cover that can be removed and placed flat on the bottom of the trunk, which keeps it from sliding around.

Small-item storage

7.0
There are decent-size water bottle pockets in all four doors, additional cupholders in the front and rear center consoles, and a modest center console cubby up front. Also a small area in front of the center console allows for phone storage and wireless charging. Not vast but acceptable.

Cargo space

9.0
From a cargo perspective, the 6 Series GT is basically a crossover. It has 44.7 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats and over 60 cubes when you fold them down. The hatchback opens tall and there's a low liftover with the added benefit of 40/20/40-split folding rear seats.

Child safety seat accommodation

9.0
Small plastic flip doors make the locations for the car seat anchors obvious and easy to access, and the three anchors on the back of the rear seat are easy to reach. Backseat space is massive, so you can fit all manner of child seats back there.

Technology

8.0
The 640i packs enough technology to keep most owners happy. Our test car displayed a few minor quirks, such as repeatedly mistaking hand gestures for audio commands (part of BMW's optional gesture control system). But overall it's an appealing and easy-to-use setup.

Audio & navigation

8.0
The menu logic takes a little time to grasp, but once you're used to it the infotainment is easy to navigate. The 10.2-inch touchscreen has sharp, good-looking graphics, and the navigation is useful. The Harman Kardon sound system is exquisite.

Smartphone integration

8.0
Our tester had Apple CarPlay, a $350 option, but the native Bluetooth and smartphone interface are excellent and will likely satisfy most users. You can also browse your media files via Bluetooth.

Driver aids

7.5
Adaptive cruise works well but keeps a farther following distance than we'd like. The parking lot assistance from the optional Executive package adds an excellent 360-degree camera, and the Driver Assistance Plus package provides features such as lane keeping assist and forward cross-traffic alert.

Voice control

8.5
Press one button, give your command — then boom, you're on your way. This voice control system is intuitive, takes commands in multiple formats, and doesn't require a deep dive into a menu system just to get something done. It might trip over the occasional obscure music artist.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.6 / 10
Driving7.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

5(83%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(17%)
4.3
6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Cross over reality
Ron Gerrard,03/01/2018
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Having recently taken delivery of a new BMW 640 GT to replace a BMW X5 350i X drive I have been impressed by the much improved quality of the German manufactured engineering, everything about this car feels like solid quality. The interior space and trunk both offer best in class space, again beating the X5 for utility. The trunk swallows luggage or several sets of golf clubs with ease. The drive may not be as sporty at the high performance sedans from the BMW stable, but again it is far superior to the SUV handling. The safety equipment and driver assistance options are excellent and worth investing to add to driver and passenger safety and comfort. Having previously owned 5 Series Sedans and more recently the X5 SUV, this is a perfect cross over between the two, with a ride close the sedans and the space and utility of the SUV. These cars may not sell in large numbers in the US so if your looking for something that stands out from the crowd this may be the option for you.
Dare to be different
First Time BMW,07/17/2018
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This car is pure luxury with a sporty twist that can hold 4/5 and plenty more for a cruise down the road. The technology package is outstanding and I continue to learn more about my car everytime I drive it. Can’t wait for the weather to cool down to enjoy my giant moon roof!
Rare SUV alternative
5 door Guy,02/03/2020
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
Purchased as a CPO 08/01/19 to replace our leased 2016 528i. Black/black Sport Line trim w HK stereo & Exec pkg (heads up display, gesture controls, soft-close doors & parking assistant). Incredibly comfortable, whether commuting to work or on a road trip. Slightly higher seating position, but still drives like a luxury car. It definitely feels like they have underrated the horsepower. Combine that with x-drive, and great seats, and this thing feels unstoppable. I have only seen one on the road; the 2-year production run will ensure it remains a unicorn. Minor complaints: wind noise from the large sunroof and frameless door windows. Definitely not as quiet as the 528i w luxury pkg. Also has blind spots to the rear and can be a handful to park. Get the 360’ camera (comes w prkg pkg) and the upgraded stereo. You won’t regret it!
Many issues in less than 2 months of ownership
William,02/17/2019
640i xDrive 4dr Hatchback AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
The concept of this car is great, which is why I bought it. Unfortunately, the particular car I bought was all smoke and mirrors. Less than 2 days after I purchased, the panoramic sunroof broke—after opening to vent it wouldn’t close. The sunroof cassette had to be replaced. While waiting on a service appointment to have the sunroof fixed, I noticed other issues. A fiber optic in the ambient lighting had a defect such that light was not passing through about 8 inches of the fiber optic in the dashboard. Had to have that replaced. Also noticed that the headliner around the opening to the trunk was coming apart and falling down. That got repaired after the sunroof was repaired and reinstalled. I’ve now had the car for less than 2 months and notice a whistling and/or wind noise in the cabin sometimes on the highway. Also, the BMW iPhone app, which generally includes a lot of useful info about the status of the vehicle, just started showing the status of the “rear window” as “unknown.”
See all 6 reviews of the 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
335 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the 6 Series Gran Turismo models:

Driving Assistance Plus Package
Bundles a variety of advanced driver aids, including active lane keeping and forward cross-traffic alert.
Night Vision With Pedestrian Detection
Warns the driver if a pedestrian, cyclist or animal threatens to enter the car's path at night. Highlights the hazard on the dash.
Remote 3D View
Displays a 3D view surrounding the car on the driver's smartphone for increased situational awareness.

