2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo Review
Pros & Cons
- Hatchback design for cargo-carrying versatility
- Roomy rear seat
- Very comfortable on long drives
- Strong and efficient engine
- Less versatile than a typical luxury SUV
- Not as maneuverable as the typical luxury sedan
Which 6 Series Gran Turismo does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.6 / 10
Never one to shy away from filling a niche, BMW is out with its all-new 2018 6 Series Gran Turismo. It's essentially the answer to a BMW exec asking: "What do we get if we take a wagon and squish the rear roofline down so it kind of looks like a coupe, but also give it standard all-wheel drive and a slightly taller profile to make it more like an SUV?" If you've found yourself asking the same question, you'll definitely like the Gran Turismo.
The Gran Turismo moniker didn't just come out of nowhere, though. First introduced as the 5 Series Gran Turismo back in 2010, it featured heavy and disjointed styling with a radical rear hatch that also incorporated a trunklid. We were never huge fans of it, but apparently it did well enough for BMW to keep it going with this year's 6 Series Gran Turismo.
The 2018 GT is essentially the new generation of the 5 Series Gran Turismo. It's similar to the redesigned 5 Series sedan that debuted last year, though it's longer on the outside and roomier on the inside. Compared to the old 5 GT, the 6 GT gets BMW's latest tech, sleeker styling, and a more conventional hatchback design.
Got all that? You might also get confused by the existence of the 6 Series Gran Coupe, which is also a coupe-style sedan. But unlike the Gran Coupe and its vestigial center rear seat, the Gran Turismo is a true five-seater. The GT's hatchback provides more maximum cargo room (65 cubic feet versus 44.7 cubes with the rear seats folded). From a functional perspective, the GT is just better at hauling people and cargo. Its standard air suspension can even lower the back end to help load items.
Still, don't mistake it for a swoopy cargo hauler. It's heavy, and it drives like it. And you don't get the full versatility of a crossover SUV such as the X5; the Gran Turismo isn't meant to go off-road, and its raked cargo area can't take on bulky cargo as easily. What we're left with then is something that's capable but not exceptional.
2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo models
The 2018 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is a four-door sedan that features a large rear hatchback to make loading cargo easier. It is available in the 640i xDrive, which comes with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (335 horsepower, 332 pound-feet of torque), an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. Standard features are generous, and plenty of options are available to further customize the 640i.
Standard feature highlights include 19-inch wheels, LED headlights, keyless ignition and entry, parking sensors, a rear air suspension, a panoramic sunroof, auto-dimming mirrors, a power rear liftgate, power-adjustable heated front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power-adjustable steering wheel. Also included are a configurable gauge cluster, a navigation system, BMW's iDrive infotainment system, a 10.2-inch central touchscreen, two USB ports, a wireless charging pad, and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.
The 640i also comes with forward collision warning with low-speed automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning, and BMW Assist communications.
The optional Luxury package adds power rear seatback adjustment. Gran Turismos equipped with the M Sport package come with aluminum interior trim, an M-badged steering wheel and an aero body kit.
You can also get a Dynamic Handling package that includes adjustable suspension dampers, active steering, an air front suspension and active roll control.
If you're looking for more luxury-oriented features, get the Executive package for its soft-close doors, head-up display system, surround-view parking camera system, gesture control for the iDrive interface, parking sensors and an automatic parking system. The parking sensors, surround-view system and automatic parking system are available in a Parking Assistance package.
For long-haul drivers, a Luxury Seating package adds upgraded multicontour front seats and two-tone leather surfaces with contrast piping. The seats are also ventilated and feature a massage function. A Driving Assistance Plus package adds adaptive cruise control and enhanced collision avoidance systems.
Notable stand-alone options include a heated steering wheel, Apple CarPlay smartphone integration, a rear-seat entertainment system, either a Harman Kardon or Bowers & Wilkins surround-sound system, a night-vision system and a remote-control parking system.
Trim tested
Driving7.0
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility8.5
Technology8.0
Our experts like the 6 Series Gran Turismo models:
- Driving Assistance Plus Package
- Bundles a variety of advanced driver aids, including active lane keeping and forward cross-traffic alert.
- Night Vision With Pedestrian Detection
- Warns the driver if a pedestrian, cyclist or animal threatens to enter the car's path at night. Highlights the hazard on the dash.
- Remote 3D View
- Displays a 3D view surrounding the car on the driver's smartphone for increased situational awareness.
