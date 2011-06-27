Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews
What A Beauty
kingc0mm, 01/18/2013
19 of 21 people found this review helpful
Guys , this 640i grand coupe fully loaded is a stunner on the road and sitting in my garage. Some guy in a Lexus GS wanted to play on the highway last weekend. I hit sport mode and sliced and him so bad, he will never forget he tried to get cute with the grande coupe. My wife could not understand what came over me. I told her its a guy thing. The grand coupe can park next to anything in the swanky part of town and look stunning. You get Comfort , luxury. Fuel Efficiency and sexy as a runway model. Don't let the online pictures fool you go have a look for your self. Kingc0mm
640i Life
J M Jaxn, 05/09/2016
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful
I thoroughly enjoy this vehicle, this by far is one of my favorites.
Ultimate 650
Charles Snyder, 03/26/2016
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful
BMW 650I Gran Coupe 2013
Ravi Malik, 01/23/2016
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful
great car
Charleston, 05/04/2020
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Sleek, sexy, great sound and fast. Helps your mojo!
