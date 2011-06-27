Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

kingc0mm , 01/18/2013

19 of 21 people found this review helpful

Guys , this 640i grand coupe fully loaded is a stunner on the road and sitting in my garage. Some guy in a Lexus GS wanted to play on the highway last weekend. I hit sport mode and sliced and him so bad, he will never forget he tried to get cute with the grande coupe. My wife could not understand what came over me. I told her its a guy thing. The grand coupe can park next to anything in the swanky part of town and look stunning. You get Comfort , luxury. Fuel Efficiency and sexy as a runway model. Don't let the online pictures fool you go have a look for your self. Kingc0mm