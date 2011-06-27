  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
  4. Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe
  5. Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 6 Series Gran Coupe
5(60%)4(40%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a review
See all 6 Series Gran Coupes for sale
List Price
$26,995
Used 6 Series Gran Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

What A Beauty

kingc0mm, 01/18/2013
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

Guys , this 640i grand coupe fully loaded is a stunner on the road and sitting in my garage. Some guy in a Lexus GS wanted to play on the highway last weekend. I hit sport mode and sliced and him so bad, he will never forget he tried to get cute with the grande coupe. My wife could not understand what came over me. I told her its a guy thing. The grand coupe can park next to anything in the swanky part of town and look stunning. You get Comfort , luxury. Fuel Efficiency and sexy as a runway model. Don't let the online pictures fool you go have a look for your self. Kingc0mm

Report Abuse

640i Life

J M Jaxn, 05/09/2016
640i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I thoroughly enjoy this vehicle, this by far is one of my favorites.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Ultimate 650

Charles Snyder, 03/26/2016
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 4 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

BMW 650I Gran Coupe 2013

Ravi Malik, 01/23/2016
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

great car

Charleston, 05/04/2020
650i 4dr Sedan (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Sleek, sexy, great sound and fast. Helps your mojo!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 6 Series Gran Coupes for sale

Related Used 2013 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles