Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

Best BMW model I've owned so far!

Randy, 08/15/2018
535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

Previously I've owned a 2015 BMW 328d. Loved driving it. Traded it in on a 2016 535d, which is a more luxurious driving and roomier interior version of the 328d. Also the same reliable, powerful, and yet fuel efficient diesel engine. Truly my favorite model to own yet.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Amazing power and mileage with 535d!!

Wade Lestage, 02/18/2016
535d 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)
2 of 8 people found this review helpful

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
