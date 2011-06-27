Used 2016 BMW 5 Series Diesel Consumer Reviews

Randy , 08/15/2018 535d xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A)

Previously I've owned a 2015 BMW 328d. Loved driving it. Traded it in on a 2016 535d, which is a more luxurious driving and roomier interior version of the 328d. Also the same reliable, powerful, and yet fuel efficient diesel engine. Truly my favorite model to own yet.