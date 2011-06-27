  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 5 Series
  4. Used 2002 BMW 5 Series
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2002 BMW 5 Series Consumer Reviews

More about the 2002 5 Series
5(81%)4(15%)3(4%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
157 reviews
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,706 - $3,791
Used 5 Series for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...32

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Trade it before it goes out of warranty

Samuel Reese, 04/17/2015
530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I own a 2002 530i purchased in 2005 with 34k miles. After 100k interior cooling fan burned out and short circuited my electronics $1500. Rear door gaskets went bad $500. Transmission failed $4500 used. Had to replace the guibo. Passenger window regulator replaced then drivers window regulator failed. Within 2 yrs drivers side failed again.Inner and outer tie rods have been replaced 3 times. Both seat motors no longer work. Windshield wiper motor burned out twice. Fan clutch failed. Of course the cup holders broke before 100k and radio display you can't read.Even doing the majority of the work myself the car is a money pit. Now I have 213k and want to sell it. No characters left to list all. Finally got rid of that headache. Thank God!

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The Ultimate Driving Machine - not just a slogan!

Seemyad, 02/10/2016
530i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 5M)
24 of 25 people found this review helpful

I own a 2002 BMW 530i. My car has all of the packages (sports, cold weather, premium) that were available at time of purchase. OMG! What a fun car to drive! This car is the best compromise between sport/luxury, power/economy, and it is oozing with class. Due to exceptional handling, my confidence on the road under any driving conditions is extremely high. Other than a six-figure sports car, my 530i can handle any driving maneuver better than other vehicles due to the Sport Package suspension system. The cab is quiet. The car is heavy as a tank yet rides like a gazelle. I feel very safe in my vehicle. Owners have made the mistake of filling the coolant system expansion tank to the top. You are suppose to only fill it until the float is level with the the top. This leaves about 1/3 air inside the expansion tank. As the coolant heats up and "expands", it overflows into the expansion tank. When it cools down and contracts, it brings the level back down. By overfilling the expansion tank, excessive coolant pressure builds as it expands. This eventually caused the expansion tank and/or the radiator to rupture (via a hairline crack). Then the very people who have overfilled the tank go into BMW forums and complain about the coolant system being cheap rather than realize that overfilling it caused the problem. The same is true of the transmission fluid. BMW basically lied and claimed their transmission fluid lasts forever and does not need to be changed. This sometimes results in a torque converter going bad somewhere between 100,000 ~ 200,000 miles. If you ignore BMW and change the ATF every 30,000 ~ 60,000 miles, this too would not be an issue. BMW handles so great because they figured out decades ago, if you achieve even weight distribution be tween the front and rear axle, the center of gravity will be as perfect as it can be, which makes the car hug the road much better under any condition. To achieve a 50/50% f/r weight distribution, BMW used light-weight parts under the hood, and even placed the battery in the trunk on the passenger side (opposite corner from the driver). Due to the slightly larger 530i engine (compared to the 528), my car weigh distribution is 51/49% f/r. She handles superbly. Although I would likely never buy a BMW off of the showroom floor (aka brand new), I really enjoy owning one. You can wear blue-jeans or a three piece suit and still look right for the car. She never fails to turn heads. She never fails to paint a big smile on my face on the road. There are some cars out there that are faster. However, there are few cars out there that can out perform her in all weather conditions. The body style of these cars in the early 2000s is timeless. I purchased a Dynavin E39 NAV Unit for her, which looks better and has more features than the head units that come stock in the 2016 models of most cars today. It's touch screen and feature rich. Great car for her time AND for today!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Fantastic Car

archer_r, 10/13/2014
19 of 21 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car for about 3 years and it still impresses me by its performance, handling, and comfort. The engine has ample power throughout the entire rev range. You could be cruising in 5th gear at 1500 RPM and it will still pull when you put your foot down. The car also rides very well. The ride is stiff yet comfrotable. You definately feel the road well and feel every bump, but it's never uncomfrotable. The steering is also nice as well. It really makes you feel connected to the road, which is something some modern cars lack. For being a mid-sized sedan, this car really handles well. You can definately take corners with a lot of confidence in this car.

Report Abuse

Wondering which way to go???

Mark Shaw, 08/31/2009
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

I've owned my BMW for 4 years now - grey with sport pkg. Love the drive as I used to own a 1988 535i. After the mechanic called me today with a radiator/fan bearing replacement bill, I almost went out to trade it in. I have had a series of small issues with the car: dash pixels, xenon light failure, oil leaks, rubber dipstick boot oil leak, and more...I have 102K miles on the car but wondering if I should cut my losses and move on to newer...positive is that it has ALWAYS started like a charm...maybe I've replaced most of the parts that can wear over time...

Report Abuse

Money pit

happyharps, 01/20/2012
32 of 37 people found this review helpful

This car is really fun to drive, when it will drive. It has been a money pit. We have had many electrical problems. We have had the dealership repair it, just to have more electrical problems. The interior design is poor as far as convinience goes (lack of a good drink holder), tiny seats in the back, not a lot of space on passenger side for legs and knees, etc. It has great pick up, the transmission is smooth, you can drive 120 mph and feel like your going 65mph. This car really is fun to drive, but it has so many machanical and electrical problems. Wish I hadn't purchased this car.

Report Abuse
12345...32
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 5 Series for sale

Related Used 2002 BMW 5 Series info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles