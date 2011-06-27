Used 2011 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Perfect vehicle
Have owned the car about 4 months now and have driven about 4500 miles. Totally flawless performance. Recent trip of over 2000 miles we averaged hi-way mileage of 29.6 to 33.4 mpg per tank. The comfort of this vehicle is awesome. Multifunction seats are worth every dollar spent. There have been NO maintenance issues whatsoever.
Best Car I have ever owned
I have owned all the luxury brand cars. This is the best car ever! Some of the reviews suggest ugly styling and grabby breaks. I really do not know what they are talking about. This car is quite wonderful in every respect. It drives like an M5, is as comfortable as any car out there, both front and rear, is full of every possible gadget imaginable, and has looks to die for (in my humble opinion). Dissenters, get a life! :-)
Wonderful
As close to the perfect car as anyone has created. I know there is no such thing, but, the GT is nearest the bullseye. Nice combination of luxury/comfort, utility, decent MPG's (for what it is), and being a 'drivers car'. I'm an ex SAAB guy so I realy appreciate the GT's SAABness but with more luxury. And New England snow can't stop it. I love this car!
BMW 535iGT
This may be the perfect vehicle. Extremely comfortable with very easy entry and exit. The rear seat is huge. Stow the parcel shelf, lower the seat backs and you have loads of cargo space. The ride and handling are superb. Performance is very good and the economy is above the EPA numbers. 31.5 mpg on the highway is easy to get. The 8 speed is an excellent transmission and the engine is very smooth and powerful enough for all situations. It is not an "M" but will cruise at whatever speed you wish. BMW quality is excellent and the multi-function seats are worth every penny. The seat height is about 4 inches higher than the seven series and about 3.5 inches lower than the X5. EASY entry and exit
Perfect Car
I was looking for a more comfortable SUV to replace my x3. When I drove the 535 GT, I knew I had found it. Not only that, but I no longer needed my 2008 750 either. This car is a 740i with a hatch back. Who needs an SUV when you can own this car? Back seats lean back as well as fold down. More comfortable than my 750 back seats. More leg room in back than the short wheel base 750. The rest of the car is a 7 series, at a 20% discount! The six cylinder engine surprised me. More powerful than my 2001 740. High low end torque. Navigation is great. Hard drive is very convenient for storing music. Bluetooth is seamless. If you need a large comfortable car AND an SUV, this is the perfect vehicle.
