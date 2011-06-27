Used 2017 BMW 4 Series Coupe Consumer Reviews

*** 24 months of ownership update April 2019*** I have now owned my 440xi for two years and have 30,000 miles on it. The car has been completely reliable, not a single issue that has needed attention. That is a first for any BMW that I have owned. Frankly, at this point the magic has worn off this car and the annoying things keep getting more annoying. After 12 years of BMW ownership, this is likely my last one. The entertainment system is quirky and unreliable for streaming music from my iPhone. Half the time the car won't pair wiith the phone so I loaded music files directly onto the built in hard drive, but using playlists is limited and complicated to set up. The infotainment system in my RAM 1500 is superior to the BMW system in most ways. As I complained in an earlier update, the run-flat tires are a major defect. Run-flats on our X5 are one thing, but on a car that is intended for sporty driving its just daft. The 440xi is not a bad car, but in my opinion as a long-time owner of BMWs, not a compelling value or a compelling drive ***[18 month update, October 2018] Update ... after 28k miles and a year and a half of ownership my original assessment largely holds. The good: this is the first BMW that I have owned that has been reliable and issue free. The car is a head turner and I get a lot of complements. It is fun to drive. The “could be better”: the run flat tires truly suck and take away ALOT from the performance potential of this car. Wet traction with the all seasons is poor, and dry traction and handling is mediocre at best. What’s the point of all that engineering under the hood if the crappy tires can’t anchor it to the pavement. We put a lot of miles on this car, but it is not really all that comfortable for long trips, fine as a daily commuter. Finally, the leather seats are not holding up and BMW has refused to address. The finish is cracked and pealing at the side bolsters and this is considered normal wear and tear. Right. It’s a fun car. There are a lot of fun cars available these days. ***[Original review in April 2017]*** I fell in love with the BMW F32 4 series the first time I saw one. Long sexy lines, low and wide stance, long drop hood and long sloping rear. The new inline 6 cylinder engine is a major refinement for what is probably the most successful sport sedan/coupe in automotive history. When you start the car, it gives you a heart pumping exhaust note. Not obnoxiously throaty, but simply exudes power. The 8 speed auto transmission is silky smooth as a BMW should be, easily shifts down when power is needed. Handling is tight and controlled, the low and wide stance coupled with nearly even weight balance front to rear means this car can corner almost anything. You really appreciate the extra torque when you punch it on the highway, no hesitation, just presses you into the back of the seats. Awesome. I have owned three BMWs and the technology is finally catching up. The new iDrive version is intuitive and much quicker than earlier versions. I actually use the voice commands; they are intuitive and much easier to use than in past. I particularly like the connected drive app to send destinations from my iPhone to the Nav system in the car so when I get in, my destination is ready to go. I also like that Pandora and Amazon music are fully integrated to the app so I can stream music directly through the car and dump SiriusXM once the free trial is over. The front sport seats are super comfortable and adjustable, while the back seat is not really usable for adults (short trips only). It's a 2-door coupe, I didn't buy it for the rear seats. I'm 6'-2" and very comfy in the cockpit. Ok, for the not so great - for 2017 BMW changed their included maintenance to only 3 yrs 36k miles which means three oil changes. No more wiper blades, you have to buy a $600 upgrade to get wiper blades in the first 36k and another boat load of cash to extend the maintenance another year. It's a real downgrade for buyers and makes BMW much less attractive to own. If you have a 36 month lease, this doesn't affect you. I have the same complaints as everyone else - run flat tires suck, are expensive to replace and harsh to ride on, the electronic steering is mushy compared to the old days although every car comes with it these days, because the suspension is taught the ride can be harsh especially on crappy Northeastern roads. It is a great car, pure joy to drive, sexy and powerful. Definitely worth considering despite the maintenance plan change.

shah269 , 02/13/2018 430i xDrive SULEV 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

7 of 20 people found this review helpful

OK. Bottom line up front. I went from a fire breathing hairy chested mustached slightly off center BMW 135i with its twin turbo (1 turbo per 3 cans) 6 speed (proper gear box) 2 door sports car that didn't have heated seats or heated steering wheel or rear view camera because real men don't need heated seats and they really don't care what is behind them because...well odds are you passed it at well over the speed limit.... which lasted me to 145k miles....tooooooo a......new to me 2017 BMW 425xi. Now let's compare the two cars! 1) When you turned on your 135i in the morning in your garage your knuckles grew fuzzy and your voice dropped an octave....that engine woke up! And it woke up every fat American in your little town who had fallen asleep at 6pm with a cheeseburger in hand and 40oz of diet coke next to them! When the 425 wakes up.....it's like drinking a cup of DD....it's "coffee"....as in it's a drink that looks like coffee....may even smell like coffee and it comes in 40oz bladder buster cups but no respecting man would ever call it a cup of coffee. 2) When you sat IN the 135i YOU SAT IN THE 135...I had the cheap fake black leather seats that were THE BEST SEATS I had ever sat in in my entire life! Everyone who ever sat in my car said the same thing..."HOLY HELL I feel like I'm a fighter pilot!". I now sit in the 425 xi with its heated leather seats.....at 210lb i'm a "skinny" American and well this thing is as wide as a mom jeans wearing woman from Iowa who has a thing for mayo in large jars, stuffing on everything and kale is the name of her bff not something you have in a salad. it has "bolsters" as in someone said they were there but well these seats are as flat as Kansas. You can manspread all you want in this car to hold your 140oz bladder buster from DD and become an average 300lb American and fit right in to these seats! 3) Transmission...I went from a 6 speed 3 pedal machine that switched gears like a sniper taking out rolly pollies at your local piglywigly for the joy of it to a 8 speed (really 8!) automatic / sport transmission that really thinks it's connected to an inline 6 with two turbos rather than the 2L 4 caned handbag that sits under the hood. And how does it change gears you ask? Well ever let a Playstation vaping skinny jeans wearing 15yo drive a manual transmission and wonder if and when the engine mounts were going to call it quits? Well that's about how well this "sport" transmission shifts from first to second....it will spill your drink..it will make you wonder if the engine just gave up...it will make you wonder from what online university did the mechanical engineer that developed this transmission graduate from and who was his father so that he would be put in charge of this part of the car. If I were one of the CEO's at BMW, I would politely get out from behind my desk grab a very large heavy iron bar walk down the hall to where this pathetic excuse of an engineer in his skinny jeans sucking on a vape pen while listening to One Direction was sitting and use said heavy iron bar to destroy his office and his prized collection of exotic vape pens and his scale models of WRX's and then just stand there and watch him cry. This is how much I hate this transmission....it's not personal.......well I'm sorry no it really is! Also I would probably throw the little bastard out of a second story window a few times.....why? Because this transmission upshifts harshly and at 2k RPM....yes you read that right...this is a 2L turbo engine mated to a transmission that likes to upshift at the point that the turbo starts producing boost.......why would you do that I say why would you think this was a good idea I say......then I would see all the vape pens and the skinny jeans and realize oh yeah that we hired this engineer because his dad is probably one of the members of the board and well his last job was with a little French car company. But it's not all bad! The fit and finish on the new to me 2017 is actually good! the IDrive doesn't wish to take us though the rougher parts of town to pick up copious amounts of narcotics and start bare knuckle fist fights like my old 135 use to do...and having an AWD car is nice.....but what would you know...you just Uber Eat's a bucket of KFC with extra mashed potatoes and coleslaw with extra mayo from down the street so that you could be big enough to fill out this front seat! So over all very nice car, very well assembled and in white it actually looks very good during sunrise and sunset...has some very nice lines that just seem to show up and make you smile much like my old 135i did. The 2L turbo is a nice engine and the 8 speed transmission is nice when you drive it and push it past 3k rpm. But here is the deal if you had a 6Cyl BMW before and are thinking of saving the world and going with the 4..........don't....it's just not worth it........I'm not saying i'll sell this car tomorrow and upgrade to the 6....i'll learn how to grow up