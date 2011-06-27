2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews

This is an excellent company luxury car. Solid as a tank and fast. With sport handling packages this car hugs the road with ease and makes the driver feel very much in control. But be prepared to spend to get the many great options available.

Chris , 07/21/2019 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

This is easily one of the best looking cars on the road. It performs well across the board. I will say buying or leasing get the wheel/tire insurance. Its worth the money as I have gone through 3 tires and one wheel.