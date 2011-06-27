2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Consumer Reviews
A sporty 4 door BMW with a great 440 ix engine!
Bob D., 11/04/2018
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
A high performance, fun to drive, sporty BMW. A great mid size choice for a well handling, luxury car.
Best Car No one Knows About
Joe Mac, 05/18/2019
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
This is an excellent company luxury car. Solid as a tank and fast. With sport handling packages this car hugs the road with ease and makes the driver feel very much in control. But be prepared to spend to get the many great options available.
Drop Dead Georgeous
Chris, 07/21/2019
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
This is easily one of the best looking cars on the road. It performs well across the board. I will say buying or leasing get the wheel/tire insurance. Its worth the money as I have gone through 3 tires and one wheel.
B's for BMW, electronics way too difficult to oper
Ralph, 03/05/2019
430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
Good looking car for a good price
Forte Olle
Gilmore, 03/05/2020
440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
It’s a race car disguised in luxury car clothing!
