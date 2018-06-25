More about the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe

As German luxury automakers slice and dice traditional market segments, it's fair to say the 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is in a class of one. The 4 Series is essentially a coupe/convertible version of the ubiquitous 3 Series sedan, and the Gran Coupe further complicates the naming scheme by being a four-door variant of the 4 Series. The Gran Coupe's swoopy profile and rear hatch separate it from the more traditional 3 Series. For 2019, the price has gone up a bit but you also get more standard equipment, such as standard navigation and Apple CarPlay. Being a BMW, you'd expect it to drive well and the 4 Series Gran Coupe doesn't disappoint. It's powered by your choice of two turbocharged engines, and we think either one will make you happy. The 430i uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (248 horsepower, 258 pound-feet of torque), and the 440i gets a turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder (320 hp, 330 lb-ft). Both cars are impressively quick, and both offer rear- or all-wheel drive. Fuel economy ranges from 27 mpg combined for the rear-wheel-drive 430i or 25 mpg combined for the all-wheel-drive 440i xDrive. The Gran Coupe's handling is a strength, again as you might expect from a BMW. We like the Gran Coupe's impeccable poise and sharp feel when initiating a turn, though the steering wheel doesn't transmit all the feedback you want from the tires. The optional M Sport suspension package sharpens the Gran Coupe's responses even further, though it also firms up the ride. That said, we love the way both suspension options soak up bumps and eliminate harshness. The 4 Series Gran Coupe's front seats are great. Firm and supportive, they also offer a plethora of power adjustments, providing good comfort on long-distance drives and plenty of lateral support for aggressive cornering. But the seats are mounted low, and those prominent side bolsters that offer so much support make the car slightly tricky to enter and exit. The low roofline compromises rear-seat space. Even those of average height will need to duck while entering and may have to bend their heads to avoid hitting the roof. The 3 Series Gran Turismo — another 3 Series-based four-door coupe but shaped more like a traditional hatchback — provides better backseat room. The Gran Coupe's swoopy roof also compromises rearward visibility, but access to the trunk is excellent. The 4 Series Gran Coupe comes in 430i and 440i trim levels, distinguished by engine size. Both cars offer an array of options, limited only by your imagination and wallet. Let Edmunds help find the perfect 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe for you.

2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan Overview

The 2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Sedan is offered in the following styles: 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

