Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,237
|$32,626
|$34,335
|Clean
|$30,675
|$32,030
|$33,695
|Average
|$29,549
|$30,839
|$32,414
|Rough
|$28,424
|$29,647
|$31,134
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,645
|$33,982
|$35,630
|Clean
|$32,057
|$33,362
|$34,965
|Average
|$30,881
|$32,120
|$33,637
|Rough
|$29,705
|$30,879
|$32,309
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$36,967
|$38,263
|$39,860
|Clean
|$36,301
|$37,565
|$39,117
|Average
|$34,970
|$36,167
|$37,631
|Rough
|$33,638
|$34,769
|$36,145
Estimated values
2019 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 440i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,868
|$39,092
|$40,602
|Clean
|$37,186
|$38,378
|$39,845
|Average
|$35,822
|$36,950
|$38,331
|Rough
|$34,457
|$35,522
|$36,818