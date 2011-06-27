Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 RX-8 R3 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,118
|$6,369
|$7,190
|Clean
|$4,735
|$5,893
|$6,631
|Average
|$3,969
|$4,941
|$5,512
|Rough
|$3,202
|$3,989
|$4,394
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,490
|$6,348
|$7,531
|Clean
|$4,154
|$5,873
|$6,945
|Average
|$3,482
|$4,925
|$5,773
|Rough
|$2,809
|$3,976
|$4,602
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,837
|$7,050
|$8,452
|Clean
|$4,475
|$6,523
|$7,795
|Average
|$3,751
|$5,469
|$6,480
|Rough
|$3,026
|$4,416
|$5,165
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,397
|$5,410
|$6,672
|Clean
|$3,143
|$5,005
|$6,153
|Average
|$2,634
|$4,197
|$5,115
|Rough
|$2,125
|$3,389
|$4,077
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,107
|$5,507
|$6,409
|Clean
|$3,799
|$5,096
|$5,910
|Average
|$3,184
|$4,273
|$4,913
|Rough
|$2,569
|$3,450
|$3,916
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,950
|$6,610
|$7,678
|Clean
|$4,579
|$6,116
|$7,080
|Average
|$3,838
|$5,128
|$5,886
|Rough
|$3,097
|$4,140
|$4,692
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,461
|$6,459
|$7,726
|Clean
|$4,127
|$5,977
|$7,125
|Average
|$3,459
|$5,011
|$5,923
|Rough
|$2,791
|$4,046
|$4,721