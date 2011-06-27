  1. Home
2009 Mazda RX-8 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 RX-8 R3 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,118$6,369$7,190
Clean$4,735$5,893$6,631
Average$3,969$4,941$5,512
Rough$3,202$3,989$4,394
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,490$6,348$7,531
Clean$4,154$5,873$6,945
Average$3,482$4,925$5,773
Rough$2,809$3,976$4,602
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,837$7,050$8,452
Clean$4,475$6,523$7,795
Average$3,751$5,469$6,480
Rough$3,026$4,416$5,165
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,397$5,410$6,672
Clean$3,143$5,005$6,153
Average$2,634$4,197$5,115
Rough$2,125$3,389$4,077
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Sport 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,107$5,507$6,409
Clean$3,799$5,096$5,910
Average$3,184$4,273$4,913
Rough$2,569$3,450$3,916
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Grand Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,950$6,610$7,678
Clean$4,579$6,116$7,080
Average$3,838$5,128$5,886
Rough$3,097$4,140$4,692
Estimated values
Estimated values
2009 Mazda RX-8 Touring 4dr Coupe (1.3L 2rtr 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,461$6,459$7,726
Clean$4,127$5,977$7,125
Average$3,459$5,011$5,923
Rough$2,791$4,046$4,721
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 Mazda RX-8 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda RX-8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,096 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda RX-8 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda RX-8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,096 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2009 Mazda RX-8, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2009 Mazda RX-8 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,799 for one in "Clean" condition and about $5,096 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 Mazda RX-8. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 Mazda RX-8 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2009 Mazda RX-8 ranges from $2,569 to $6,409, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2009 Mazda RX-8 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.