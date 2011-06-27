Estimated values
1992 Mercury Topaz GS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$701
|$1,392
|$1,762
|Clean
|$618
|$1,230
|$1,559
|Average
|$452
|$906
|$1,152
|Rough
|$287
|$583
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Topaz LS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$737
|$1,405
|$1,762
|Clean
|$650
|$1,242
|$1,559
|Average
|$476
|$915
|$1,152
|Rough
|$301
|$589
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Topaz GS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$697
|$1,390
|$1,762
|Clean
|$614
|$1,229
|$1,559
|Average
|$450
|$905
|$1,152
|Rough
|$285
|$582
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Topaz LTS 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$790
|$1,423
|$1,762
|Clean
|$697
|$1,257
|$1,559
|Average
|$510
|$927
|$1,152
|Rough
|$323
|$596
|$746
Estimated values
1992 Mercury Topaz XR5 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$771
|$1,417
|$1,762
|Clean
|$680
|$1,252
|$1,559
|Average
|$498
|$923
|$1,152
|Rough
|$315
|$594
|$746