Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML350 AWD 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,111
|$2,443
|Clean
|$1,370
|$1,942
|$2,247
|Average
|$1,132
|$1,602
|$1,856
|Rough
|$895
|$1,263
|$1,464
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz M-Class ML500 AWD 4dr SUV (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,807
|$2,591
|$3,008
|Clean
|$1,663
|$2,383
|$2,767
|Average
|$1,375
|$1,966
|$2,285
|Rough
|$1,086
|$1,550
|$1,803