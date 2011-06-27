2020 BMW 3 Series Sedan Consumer Reviews

Addictive acceleration and grip George Lakkas , 05/27/2019 M340i 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful This is my first review on Edmund’s. I owned a 2011 F10 BMW 550i M sport and decided to downsize once I saw the 2020 M340i. The car is amazing. Plenty of power almost instantly on tap and the grip is incredible. The steering is very sharp and precise. This car demands respect. I love the Sport Plus mode where the exhaust backfires. Sounds like a Porsche. I use the Sport Individual mode where I can tune the steering, engine and transmission to what I like. The M340i has M adaptive suspension, transmission and brakes. The braking is so important especially on this car. I have all the options except AWD and the optional 255 rear tires. This car has the latest BMW computer and ADAS system. I find the ADAS features overwhelming and actually annoying. The lane departure system is annoying and the car will try to steer you back into your lane if it feels you made a lane change too quickly. And the ADAS is always on when you turn the engine on, so you have to turn it off when you start the car by pressing a button in the dashboard. The remote access is very convenient as it unlocks the car and unfolds it the mirrors when you approach the car. The Automated Parking feature needs to be improved as I tried it once and if I had not paid attention it would have backed into a garbage bin. This is a driver’s car and the seats, steering and digital cluster are fantastic. The seats are very supportive. They should make the steering wheel and headrests also adjustable via switches, Right now they are manual. There are plenty of cup holders which is great, also in the doors, and 3 USB ports and wireless charging. The rear legroom is obviously less than a 5 series but still decent and you get an armrest with cup holders. The headroom is pretty good and the trunk space is quite large. This car is so fast that you definitely need to learn how to drive it and respect it. If you don’t want to buy an M this is the closest it can get to an M. The M340i will always put a smile on your face. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I own a BMW 3 Series!! Tyrone , 02/01/2020 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful I traded in my Infiniti Q 50 for the new BMW 330i xdrive Love the handling gas mileage much better than the Q 50 and just as fast 5.3 seconds 0 to 60. Only one gripe that lane keep assist is very aggressive maybe that is the way it should be put on the expressway if you have it on it is very hard to keep straight. But the looks that I get when I am in this car! Remember when you are driving a BMW you don’t have to take a backseat to anybody. Make sure you get the M sport version it really holds the road with those 19 inch tires this car is phenomenal I’m not sure how they rate the G 70 in the Kia stinger ahead of it just because they are newer cars the three series set the standard. Report Abuse

Best car I have owned Usman Raza , 12/29/2019 330i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 6 of 8 people found this review helpful After owning Camry and accord this is a breath of fresh air. Comfort, drive and handling all superior to what I am used to. Exterior and interior style is superb. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Definitely Sporty, not sure about the “Luxury” Motor City Driver , 01/24/2020 330i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 12 of 23 people found this review helpful I drove a 2020 BMW 330i X-Drive from Michigan to Florida (10 day trip in it)(around 2500 miles driven) My thoughts: take away the awesome power train and then the car seems like a Toyota Corolla LE on steroids! Well A better handling one. My biggest gripe is the harsh ride on Michigan / Ohio roads, construction zones or anytime the roads get bumpy. Maybe the added option of the M-Adaptive suspension would of helped with this. The ride is too harsh over bumps to have passengers being jarred - for a four door “sedan” This makes me wonder, well whom did BMW actually engineer this vehicle for ? The journalist of car and driver magazines or someone who buys a four door sedan to remain practical in everyday driving and utility. It’s more of a sports car in my opinion - a hooligan of a car to place a huge grin on your face as you indulge in a spirited drive to work or whatever errand you have to run solo. Place your loved ones in the back seat or your trusty dog 🐶 and they will stare at you In disappointment as the are jarred around in the rear seats when the roads get bumpy. If you live and transverse a smoothly paved rural road everyday then this is the car for you. A little more wind and road noise enters the cabin then should for a vehicle sold in the luxury category. The “leather-like” seats are comfortable and supportive but not ventilated unless you add that option which You should, vinyl does not breathe like genuine leather, my back was hot and sweaty after some time in the saddle. Disappointed the seats do not have a premium leather feel. The sun visor flaps look and feel cheap, as well so the visor mirror. The plastic used in the lower door molding trim feels mediocre and average. Inside the cockpit feels long and narrow, plenty room for front seat occupants to stretch their legs, at the expense of rear occupants leg room. On the freeway, I felt I had to use too much energy and focus keeping the car steered steadily straight in “comfort mode” at times I would swerve a little out the lane and then the lane guidance would intervene and shake the wheel and communicate to the passengers that I was a terrible driver lol. The regenerative brakes were somewhat jerky at lower speeds and I had to really try my best to finesse the brake pedal to keep the passengers from experiencing the motions of an abrupt stop. The speedometer tablet screen and center entertainment tablet screen was nicely done and had plenty of options and gadgets. I liked the sports mode screen which shows the horsepower, torque, boost psi and g’s being experienced ! The rear end collision alert did not keep my from backing into a shirt 3 foot pole in the ground, I clearly did not see. BMW did an excellent job with the power train, plenty of power going up hills and mountains, and for spirited driving. Exhaust sound from the turbo four is wicked. The car pulls hard and places a huge grin on faces when asked too, and capable of averaging 35mpg on the freeway, well done! The standard speakers could sound better, they don’t sound bad at all, they just don’t sound any better then any non luxury car in 2020, which is really the way I feel about the entire car. Metaphorically The car fails to pulls its self ahead of the pack of “average cars”. When you start adding in the additional options and the cost Is now 20 grand more then base cost.. and you still don’t have a luxury vehicle comparable to a Range Rover... it makes me wonder what this cars purpose is.... I prefer something with a more compliant comfy ride and cooled perforated seats as “standard”. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse