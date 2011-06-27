Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

Sheldon B. , 05/01/2018 330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)

Thinking of getting an CUV? This is a more satisfying alternative for anyone who enjoys driving. The M Sport version is quick, and the the steering & suspension can be adjusted to "just right" firm in sport mode. Plenty of room and fantastic on the open road. It was a great choice for our family, and capable of taking all four of us and all of our week-long luggage (and food) up to and all around the mountains.