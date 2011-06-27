  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2018 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 2018 3 Series
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price
$35,748
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Still a Terrific Family Cruiser

Sheldon B., 05/01/2018
330i xDrive 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

Thinking of getting an CUV? This is a more satisfying alternative for anyone who enjoys driving. The M Sport version is quick, and the the steering & suspension can be adjusted to "just right" firm in sport mode. Plenty of room and fantastic on the open road. It was a great choice for our family, and capable of taking all four of us and all of our week-long luggage (and food) up to and all around the mountains.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 2018 BMW 3 Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles