Used 2015 BMW 3 Series Hybrid Consumer Reviews

BMWDriverCA , 09/28/2015 ActiveHybrid 3 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A)

Updated: Just can't wait to get a new car with proper auto-sense on the door locking system. counting down days for my lease to end. I often don't lock my car, and has resulted in a couple times my car gets rifled through at night when I park outside my house. Also, will for sure get satellite radio. Not sure if I will stick to BMW, gonna look around. Old Review: The car looks great and drives great! I enjoy the drive, it's very comfortable and I'm overall pretty happy, but... I do not have satellite radio (which I had in my much cheaper Toyota) and miss it, and am loathe to spend $600 for it. I am very disappointed by the locking system. The fact that I have to find my keys to enter and exit/lock my car and I can't do that through automatic sensing is very annoying (again my much less expensive Toyota had this). I understand that I can't even have this feature added to the base model, but rather must get a whole new car. I am leasing, and every time I get into and out of the car, I am reminded that I look forward to getting a new car once the lease is done in 3 years... Overall this is a great car, it's just a shame to be so frequently reminded of this shortcoming. The voice recognition is not great.