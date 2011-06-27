  1. Home
  2. BMW
  3. BMW 3 Series
  4. Used 2012 BMW 3 Series
  5. Used 2012 BMW 3 Series Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 3 Series
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale
List Price
$16,995
Used 3 Series for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

One Hot Car - 2012 E93 M Sport

ABasis, 03/19/2019
328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Handling, power and style are the elements that attracted me to the car and keep me wanting to drive it. The M Sport package increases speed and handling and adds a few exterior touches to the sportiness. The Harman Kardon surround sound is super crisp and very loud which is great when on the highway with the top down. A few little things I found puzzling. The gear shift has a rubber insert, not leather and the ambient lighting is only one color and can't be made brighter. The convertible did not get an interior or mid-cycle update until after the 1st quarter of 2012 so mine was a holdover from 2011. The car is 7 years old and I still get compliments from people on the street and in the road. The red Dakota leather stands out under the space grey metallic body. My only complaint is having low profile, summer tires and the potholes in New jersey. I've gone through so many tires that my tire insurance ran out within the first 2 years of ownership. Its pretty expensive to fix so I urge anyone to keep a warranty on the vehicle during ownership. Because this is a hardtop convertible, there are extra mechanical and cargo size issues you will deal with above the sedan. Overall, I love this car. I just wish the state of NJ would spend some money on road repair.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Brilliant BMW 328i convertible

Richard Vaughan, 07/16/2016
328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
1 of 5 people found this review helpful

Check rear shocks.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Beautifully engineered

Larry Diaz Glendale Az, 04/13/2020
328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a great performance vehicle it handles and runs smoothly, with good gas mileage it has been reliable and dependable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

The best, as always!

Larry A., 05/17/2020
328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

The 3 series BMW is the best sports sedan on the market. Powerful enough, the best steering and handling, plus excellent fit-and-finish = your best bet.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 3 Series for sale

Related Used 2012 BMW 3 Series Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles