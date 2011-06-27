Used 2012 BMW 3 Series Convertible Consumer Reviews

ABasis , 03/19/2019 328i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M)

Handling, power and style are the elements that attracted me to the car and keep me wanting to drive it. The M Sport package increases speed and handling and adds a few exterior touches to the sportiness. The Harman Kardon surround sound is super crisp and very loud which is great when on the highway with the top down. A few little things I found puzzling. The gear shift has a rubber insert, not leather and the ambient lighting is only one color and can't be made brighter. The convertible did not get an interior or mid-cycle update until after the 1st quarter of 2012 so mine was a holdover from 2011. The car is 7 years old and I still get compliments from people on the street and in the road. The red Dakota leather stands out under the space grey metallic body. My only complaint is having low profile, summer tires and the potholes in New jersey. I've gone through so many tires that my tire insurance ran out within the first 2 years of ownership. Its pretty expensive to fix so I urge anyone to keep a warranty on the vehicle during ownership. Because this is a hardtop convertible, there are extra mechanical and cargo size issues you will deal with above the sedan. Overall, I love this car. I just wish the state of NJ would spend some money on road repair.