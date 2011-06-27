  1. Home
Used 2000 BMW 3 Series 323iT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)298.8/431.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsStandard
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front shoulder room54.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear leg room34.0 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Measurements
Length176.3 in.
Curb weight3351 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.7 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.
Wheel base107.3 in.
Width68.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Fern Green Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Alpine White
  • Steel Gray Metallic
  • Titanium Silver Metallic
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Siena Red Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Sahara Beige Metallic
  • Steel Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Tanin Red
  • Sand
  • Gray
