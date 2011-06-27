  1. Home
Used 1999 BMW 3 Series Consumer Reviews

90 reviews
1999 BMW 323I

John doe, 12/31/2005
24 of 24 people found this review helpful

This car is the best car I have ever owned in reliability, fun to drive, and utility. It has only been in the shop a few times for routine maintenance and performs nicely to this day.

Great old second car

tssutton, 05/24/2013
13 of 13 people found this review helpful

Bought my 99 323i in September of 2012 with around 150k miles on it. I have the automatic base model which doesn't include power seats or fog lamps. But has every other option such as leather and sunroof. Got it for around $5,200 with a 1yr unlimited mile warranty. Bought as a second car to keep the miles down on my 2011 VW Passat. Starter began to stick when weather turned really cold and was replaced at local BMW dealer under warranty ($750 bill) also had an issue with the left turn signal blinking continuously even when it wasn't engaged ($350 parts and labor). Overall not bad for a car bought cheap and is 14yrs old. Drives like a dream. A little thirsty on gas for a 6 cyl engine.

99 Convertibles Rock

sanderson14, 09/30/2008
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

So far have logged 190k miles. I run 10k miles between oil changes with full synthetic and drive hard and fast. This dream car has held up perfectly. I can get just under 30mpg if I keep the speed below 70. No leaks, doesn't burn oil and still looks like a new car. Repair history: replaced radiator (185k miles); brakes once (front at 90k and rears at 110k - nearly 90% of my driving is highway. Control arms at 100k, HVAC unit at 90K and one tune up at 100k. Advice - DIY for repairs (great websites out there for "how-to" advice and it is pretty easy to work on); buy parts from a reputable aftermarket company. Buy a wind deflector and put the top down!!

Best. first car. ever.

maggiewashere, 11/30/2010
17 of 20 people found this review helpful

I've only had this car for 2 weeks, and it's definitely a huge change from my dad's volvo wagon. Fuel economy is decent, especially for a car with a 6 cylinder engine, averaging 21 mpg (25-35hw). Backseat room was a pleasant surprise-2 5'8+ guys can fit in the back, no problem. I've put 1,200 miles on it, and so far no problems. I get tons of compliments on my car, the heated seats are nice for a New Yorker, and the sound system is great for a 12 year old car. Road noise actually isn't bad The only thing I don't like is the cup holders.It's fine for a little cappuccino or a giant sweet tea, but anything in between doesn't stay in and I just hold it between my legs.:/

328i

raisbeck, 01/19/2010
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Long story short. I wound up with this car by accident. I thought that I was buying something nice and boring and maintenance free... Itt ain't. These (I bought one for my daughter) things take some TLC; but if you stay away from the dealers and do your own work, they're no more expensive than a Pontiac(got the bills from my wife's dealer). E46 - watch out for the cooling system. Radiators and water pumps are plastic and die after 8-9 years. Keep up the "routine" maintenance religiously. Find a reasonably priced source of parts.

