Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Joan , 06/18/2002

The ti was billed as an entry into the BMW line but inappropriately aimed at college-age men. Properly marketed, it would have sold, and the new compact available here. A 63-year-old grandmother who loves to drive, I have averages 25,000 miles/year, averaging 32 mpg. Service has been excellent. I can't imagine driving anything but a BMW after owning this car. Nimble, it hugs the road, shifts like a dream, and looks and feels new after almost 100,000 miles.