Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 1997 3 Series
5.0
5 reviews
My Terrific ti

Joan, 06/18/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The ti was billed as an entry into the BMW line but inappropriately aimed at college-age men. Properly marketed, it would have sold, and the new compact available here. A 63-year-old grandmother who loves to drive, I have averages 25,000 miles/year, averaging 32 mpg. Service has been excellent. I can't imagine driving anything but a BMW after owning this car. Nimble, it hugs the road, shifts like a dream, and looks and feels new after almost 100,000 miles.

BMW

Bearing Engineer, 08/12/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

The handling of this car is exceptional and very perdictable. This car combines very good performance with good fuel economy. Interior layout is excellent.

Great Car

Buckeye Bob, 02/17/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Great car. Handling is excellent, fun to drive, decent acceleration with 5 speed, fit and finish is perfect.

Never want to give it up!

Fran, 04/20/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I love my baby beemer! Would not want to drive anything but a BMW since owning this car.

BMW 318ti Hatchback

M&C, 03/24/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Fun to drive. Lots of zip. Holds lots of cargo.

