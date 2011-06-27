Used 1997 BMW 3 Series Hatchback Consumer Reviews
My Terrific ti
The ti was billed as an entry into the BMW line but inappropriately aimed at college-age men. Properly marketed, it would have sold, and the new compact available here. A 63-year-old grandmother who loves to drive, I have averages 25,000 miles/year, averaging 32 mpg. Service has been excellent. I can't imagine driving anything but a BMW after owning this car. Nimble, it hugs the road, shifts like a dream, and looks and feels new after almost 100,000 miles.
BMW
The handling of this car is exceptional and very perdictable. This car combines very good performance with good fuel economy. Interior layout is excellent.
Great Car
Great car. Handling is excellent, fun to drive, decent acceleration with 5 speed, fit and finish is perfect.
Never want to give it up!
I love my baby beemer! Would not want to drive anything but a BMW since owning this car.
BMW 318ti Hatchback
Fun to drive. Lots of zip. Holds lots of cargo.
