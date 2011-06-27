  1. Home
Used 1991 BMW 3 Series 325i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)262.4/360.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.4 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque164 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower168 hp @ 5800 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room39.6 in.
Measurements
Height54.3 in.
Wheel base101.2 in.
Length176.8 in.
Width64.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Glacier Blue Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Iceland Green Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Black
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Nautic Green
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Vulkan Gray
  • Azure Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Titan Red
  • Alpine White II
  • Laguna Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
