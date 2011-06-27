Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i Consumer Reviews

E. T. Eure , 12/18/2017 M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

This is an awesome car. I wasn’t considering a BMW or a coupe or a two door or a rear wheel drive. But I researched it, test drove it, compared it, test drove it again with a 6-speed and fell in love with BMW all over again!