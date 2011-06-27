Used 2018 BMW 2 Series M240i Consumer Reviews
Exceeds my expectations
E. T. Eure, 12/18/2017
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
13 of 13 people found this review helpful
This is an awesome car. I wasn’t considering a BMW or a coupe or a two door or a rear wheel drive. But I researched it, test drove it, compared it, test drove it again with a 6-speed and fell in love with BMW all over again!
Great car.
Albert, 05/13/2020
M240i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Its a little monster. Quite fast. But the best thing is its acceleration. As it is a rather light car, be carefull when you accelerate it very hard. Its not very stable.
