Estimated values
2012 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,845
|$8,401
|$9,650
|Clean
|$6,476
|$7,940
|$9,095
|Average
|$5,736
|$7,017
|$7,983
|Rough
|$4,996
|$6,093
|$6,872
Estimated values
2012 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,411
|$12,509
|$14,201
|Clean
|$9,849
|$11,822
|$13,383
|Average
|$8,724
|$10,447
|$11,748
|Rough
|$7,599
|$9,073
|$10,112
Estimated values
2012 BMW 1 Series 135i 2dr Coupe (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,397
|$12,471
|$14,145
|Clean
|$9,835
|$11,786
|$13,331
|Average
|$8,712
|$10,416
|$11,701
|Rough
|$7,588
|$9,045
|$10,072
Estimated values
2012 BMW 1 Series 128i 2dr Convertible (3.0L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,280
|$9,977
|$11,345
|Clean
|$7,833
|$9,429
|$10,692
|Average
|$6,938
|$8,332
|$9,385
|Rough
|$6,043
|$7,236
|$8,079