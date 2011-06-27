Used 2012 BMW 1 Series Consumer Reviews
Fast, Fun and a reliable relic.
Bought my 2012 BMW 135i coupe with 19K on the odometer and am a 2nd owner. It came out of Beverly Hills, California (checked the iDrive locations) and was in pristine condition. It was on a 36 month lease and I found it after it was returned after the lease expired...they drove it less than 7K/year. Thank you very much. Sticker was pushing $48,200 new. Ouch. I paid $20K less. I live in Portland, Oregon and it is a weekend play toy...I have an AWD SUV for work and outdoor pursuits. Even so, I ripped off the run flats and added Michelin tires that are superb in the dry and wet. Better tires all the way around and handling that sticks like glue and has a great ride. Have AAA if I ever get a flat, with a 200 mile tow, included. I wanted the 135i before the 2 series appeared with electric steering...I have had numerous BMW's before and there is nothing like hydraulic steering...and it's all too rare these days. The steering feel is a pleasure and the ride is terrific for this sized vehicle. People seem to be out of touch these days with the pleasure of driving. Sure, there's nothing wrong at all getting from point A to B in a huge Chevy Suburban...but if you really love to drive, fewer and fewer cars really fit that bill, but this is sure one of them. The car is a little rocket and being fast and little, I don't mention mpg or luggage room because that is not the purpose of this car, at least for me. Heck, small sports cars are not meant to be super practical...just super fun and are there for the smiles per mile...and this car delivers. The inline 6 is magnificent...I have added a few things to make it even more enjoyable like quad exhausts, a BMS open air filter then some basic carbon fiber but all very under the radar, plus the addition of BMW 1-Series M-Sport wheels...nothing "blingy" or that screams "please look at me"! I have also boosted the already powerful engine output to almost 400 hp/400 ft-lbs. torque with a Motorwerks ECU tune, that works beautifully, and the difference is fantastic. I got most all the accessories from BMW and all work is all done by BMW certified mechanics, so I have expectations that as well as I care for it, it will take care of me for years to come. To go along with that, I don’t “rabbit” start it, track it, drag it and have never had it on a “dyno.” Heck, I’m not in high school, so I drive it like a responsible adult that loves to, at times, let her run like a BMW knows how to do...The extra power in passing situations, entrance ramps and on open roads is magnificent. Overall, it is among my favorite cars to drive, ever...this and my past BMW V-8 powered 550, which was a bullet disguised as a sedan. BMW's just drive very well. They are fun, stable as can be and very solid on the road. Sure, they don't have the reliability as my girlfriend's Lexus, or the super comfy ride...but when she first drove my 135i, her first comment was "Holy cow, this is a car...and what a pleasure to drive this thing." She does think it's a rather interestingly proportioned car and I agree. I think it's kind of funny looking but I don't buy a car just on looks alone in any way, shape or form. Various factors/criteria are always sought and this one makes my heart beat every time I get in it. I initially looked at Porsche Cayman (too pricey, lower power), Infiniti G37 (Japanese BMW copy for less money...no real passion), and the Audi TT (boring, but great interior). I was seeking a vehicle 2-3 years old, in great condition and fun...I found at least one of each of these cars somewhat meeting that criteria but the BMW was my favorite by far and the one that I drove away in. They say BMW lost their way a few years ago trying to move from a company that sold driving machines to just selling cars to as many people as possible...in the process, they lost purists who love to drive. Numerous articles spoke of this car being their attempt to get back to what they did best in the past...I have to agree. It's not a Costco grocery getter or a car that’s made to have you smile solely about mpg’s Iike a Prius...it does exactly what it was built for...just to be plain enjoyable and a pleasure to get in and drive each and every time.
You need fun? This car is it!
I wanted a convertible for the few months each year we get good weather, and I wanted one that felt solid--handled tightly, felt 'close to the ground' when maneuvering, and something that screamed high quality. I hit the jackpot with this car. Everything about it is well made, functions at a high level, and you will still beat everyone out of the intersections! Having this car has been a crutch of sorts, in that when I'm having a bad day and get into this car after work, all is fun again.
value
Finding this car with a minimum of dealer added extras is difficult and may entail European delivery. Nonetheless, I was in a market that allowed me to shop amongst dealers. I drove a number of coupes and sports cars and failed to find a car that met this one's road handling, acceleration and overall value. The engine's quiet purr and the solid feel one gets from the steering wheel needs to be experienced and balanced against the competition at this price.
Personal fun machine.
Ok, this car is pure fun, but in full disclosure I still have a luxury station wagon in the garage for guests and trips to Costco. Yes to celebrate my mid life and the fact that kid is out of the house I felt a red convertible with red interior would be a a great way to usher in this new phase in life. The car is fun, interior refined, the deep purr of the inline six is amazingly satisfying. It's everything a BMW is supposed to be. I do live in Florida and I drive it Miami-style: Top down, windows up and A/C at full blast. It get's stares, it's respectable at the stoplight and it's quick and nimble in traffic.
Rockin'!
Bought my '12 128i coupe three months ago, and its everything I expected! Acceleration and road handling are superb! This is definitely a driver's car, and is comfortable for longer trips. An excellent choice!
