Best Wagon Lease Deals & Specials

3,176 listings
What Are the Best Wagon Lease Deals Near me?

There are 3,176 matching lease deals for Wagon models. Dealers near you have Wagon models available from $207 per month, to $1,107 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Wagon lease deals

How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Wagon?

The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design is $503 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S, for $347/mo, or a 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S, for $503/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Wagon lease deals

Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Wagon?

Monthly lease payments for a Wagon can be as much as $369 or $140 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Wagon lease deals
  • 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design in White
    new

    2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design

    Exterior
    Interior

    $51,490

    Est. Lease: $503/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul EX in Dark Green
    new

    2021 Kia Soul EX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $24,505

  • 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S in Gray
    new

    2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S

    Exterior
    Interior

    $37,750

    Est. Lease: $347/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Gray
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $21,639

  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in White
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,660

  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in White
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,660

  • 2020 Kia Soul S in Silver
    new

    2020 Kia Soul S

    Exterior
    Interior

    $21,730

    Est. Lease: $211/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Gray
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,245

  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC in Silver
    new

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC®

    Exterior
    Interior

    $78,525

    Est. Lease: $1,107/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul X-Line in Dark Blue
    new

    2021 Kia Soul X-Line

    Exterior
    Interior

    $23,290

  • 2020 Kia Soul LX in Black
    new

    2020 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,590

    Est. Lease: $207/mo
  • 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE in White
    new

    2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE

    Exterior
    Interior

    $32,264

    Est. Lease: $299/mo
  • 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    new

    2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

    Exterior
    Interior

    $75,150

  • 2019 Ford Flex SEL in Black
    new

    2019 Ford Flex SEL

    Exterior
    Interior

    $43,885

    Est. Lease: $685/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Gray
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,315

    Est. Lease: $210/mo
  • 2021 Kia Soul LX in Black
    new

    2021 Kia Soul LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $20,660

  • 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 in White
    new

    2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5

    Exterior
    Interior

    $47,805

    Est. Lease: $438/mo
  • 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    new

    2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro

    Exterior
    Interior

    $49,480

    Est. Lease: $658/mo

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,176 listings
  Home
  Wagon Lease Deals
