Best Wagon Lease Deals & Specials
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
What Are the Best Wagon Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 3,176 matching lease deals for Wagon models. Dealers near you have Wagon models available from $207 per month, to $1,107 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Wagon lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Wagon?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design is $503 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S, for $347/mo, or a 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S, for $503/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Wagon lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Wagon?
- Monthly lease payments for a Wagon can be as much as $369 or $140 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Wagon lease deals
- ExteriorInterior
$51,490Est. Lease: $503/mo
Volvo Cars of Austin - Austin / Texas
Looking for a new car at an affordable price? You won't want to miss this excellent value! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! A turbocharger is also included as an economical means of increasing performance. Volvo infused the interior with top shelf amenities, such as: a built-in garage door transmitter, automatic temperature control, and power windows. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the efficient 4 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. We are here to help you.
Dealer Review:
Definitely the best car buying experience I've ever had. Sales people are knowledgeable and friendly (not snobby like some dealerships). Worked with Emmett and he was very patient in answering all of our questions over email/in person. Highly recommend this dealership and we love our Volvo!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 T5 R-Design with Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV1102EM9L2377005
Stock: V9051
Listed since: 02-07-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$24,505
Dorschel Kia - Rochester / New York
In Transit
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul EX with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Remote Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ33AU7M7130613
Stock: 21K143
Listed since: 08-06-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$37,750Est. Lease: $347/mo
Momentum MINI - Houston / Texas
Delivers 33 Highway MPG and 24 City MPG! This MINI Countryman delivers a 2 Liter 4 Cylinder Engine, 189 HP engine powering this Automatic transmission. SIGNATURE TRIM -inc: Dynamic Damper Control, harman/kardon Premium Sound System, Piano Black Interior Surface, Radio: Connected Media System w/6.5' Touchscreen, ConnectedDrive Services, Remote Services, Power Tailgate, PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Auto-Dimming Interior Exterior Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power-Folding Mirrors, Chrome Line Exterior, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1 year All Access subscription, Power Front Seats, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Pair Spoke Alloy -inc: Style 532. This MINI Countryman Features the Following Options Trip computer, Transmission: 7-Speed STEPTRONIC Sport DCT, Transmission w/Steptronic Sequential Shift Control, Tires: 225/50R18, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Standard Suspension, Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim, Stainless Steel Front Windshield Trim and Stainless Steel Rear Window Trim, Sport Leather Steering Wheel. Visit Us Today Come in for a quick visit at Momentum BMW/MINI, 9570 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77074 to claim your MINI Countryman!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 MINI Countryman Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMZYW7C07L3L91544
Stock: L3L91544
Listed since: 06-04-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$21,639
University Kia - Durham / North Carolina
Gravity Gray 2021 Kia Soul LX FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 147hp28/33 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
I was very pleased with the overall attention my need for a new car. Mario Dawson wa very polite and accomadating. The test drive was the best thing, it sold me.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU3M7743783
Stock: 32432
Listed since: 08-12-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Soul LX FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 147hp28/33 City/Highway MPGALM Kia South. This is where your search ends!!Additional Rebates may be available, based upon eligibility. See Dealer for details. ALM Kia Discount includes: Applicable rebates from Kia and ALM discounts$1000 - Kia Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
I had an awesome sells rep his name was Aj and they have a nice delivery specialist Jawon ... their finance lady Ms. Sabrina is the bomb y’all ... I’m happy you will be too
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU0M7127023
Stock: M7127023
Listed since: 07-16-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
ALM Kia South - Union City / Georgia
Snow White Pearl 2021 Kia Soul LX FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 147hp28/33 City/Highway MPGALM Kia South. This is where your search ends!!Additional Rebates may be available, based upon eligibility. See Dealer for details. ALM Kia Discount includes: Applicable rebates from Kia and ALM discounts$1000 - Kia Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
I had an awesome sells rep his name was Aj and they have a nice delivery specialist Jawon ... their finance lady Ms. Sabrina is the bomb y’all ... I’m happy you will be too
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU1M7745032
Stock: M7745032
Listed since: 07-23-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$21,730Est. Lease: $211/mo
DeMontrond Kia - Houston / Texas
Price Includes:
Dealer Review:
UPDATE: After the bad experience over the weekend with the Internet sales manager, Monday Martin Carbajal, new car sales manager reached out and asked for a chance to make the situation right. He offered to provide a drive-out price as requested and went the extra mile to put together an acceptable quote and even sent a sales order showing the price details. My son chose to pursue the offer because of price and the "warranty forever". He purchased the car Monday night with Martin's help. Martin really stepped up, genuinely apologizing for the situation and worked hard to correct the bad experience and turned it around. I appreciate Martin pushing to convert what was a disappointing exchange into a satisfying transaction. The dealer won't get 5 stars because the situation should never have happened but Martin did turn it around and HE deserves 5 stars.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Soul S with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AUXL7732522
Stock: K80573
Listed since: 06-19-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$20,245
Friendly Kia - New Port Richey / Florida
Friendly Kia is pumped up to offer this good-looking 2021 Kia Soul LX in Gravity Gray, Beautifully equipped with Carpeted Floor Mats, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheels: 16" x 6.5 Steel!2021 Kia Soul LX* All rebates applied advertised pricing is on in-stock units only and includes all applicable dealer discounts, manufacturer discounts, and incentives. Price excludes dealer fee of $899, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee; as well as, dealer installed options which is our $1,895 Vehicle Protection Plan (includes: BacSheiLifetime Car Washes, Nitrogen Filled Tires, Custom Pinstriping and Door Edge Guards). A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. Cannot be combined with website offers. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability. ** The efficiencies of eCommerce permit us to offer eCommerce consumers pricing benefits. Therefore prices on this site are available only to consumers who initiate their transactions via email or the contact mechanism of this site. *** While every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of this data, and the dealership is not responsible for errors or omissions contained on these pages.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU0M7738055
Stock: S08803
Listed since: 07-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$78,525Est. Lease: $1,107/mo
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
PREMIUM PACKAGE,BLACK; LEATHER UPHOLSTERY,PARKING ASSISTANCE PACKAGE,PANORAMA SUNROOF,EXTERIOR LIGHTING PACKAGE,IRIDIUM SILVER METALLIC,Sun/Moonroof,AMG LINE EXTERIOR,Leather Seats,WHEELS: 19" AMG TWIN 5-SPOKE W/BLACK ACCENTS,Navigation System,3rd Row Seat,REAR SEAT SIDE AIR BAGS,NIGHT PACKAGE,SUN PROTECTION PACKAGE,MB-TEX UPPER DASHBOARD & DOOR TRIM W/TOPSTITCHING,HEATED STEERING WHEEL,SPECIAL ORDER OPTION CHARGE,WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,All Wheel Drive,BLACK HEADLINER,NATURAL GRAIN BLACK ASH WOOD TRIM
Dealer Review:
Excellent service from Gregg! True professional very consultative and not a pushy sales person.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 Sport 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KZH6JB2LA816943
Stock: LA816943
Listed since: 05-29-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$23,290
Rick Case Kia - Sunrise / Florida
$1,991 off MSRP! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Neptune Blue/Black Roof 2021 Kia Soul X-Line FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 147hp28/33 City/Highway MPGRick Case Kia of Sunrise proudly serves Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Weston, Davie, Pembroke Pines, Southwest Ranches, Miami, Miami Lakes, Miami Gardens, Key West, Islamorada, Marathon, Cutler Ridge, Miami Beach, Hiahleah, Miami Shores, Aventura, South Beach, Lauderdale by the Sea, Lauderdale, Lauderhill, Margate, Tamarac, Sunrise, Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, Coral Springs, Cooper City, Lighthouse Point, Boca Raton, West Boca, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Wellington, Lake Worth, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Greenacres, Royal Palm Beach, Palm Beach Gardens, Jupiter, Stuart, Port Saint Lucie, Fort Pierce. Price includes: $1000 - Kia Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Clearly they are not interested in my business. I requested a quote from this site and only received this email and no contact from the dealership. I decided to call the # provided below and a sales associate named Carol answered the phone, she said she happened to walk by and pick up the phone. She gets all the information about the car and says I will speak to my manager and call you back. Almost 24 hours later and no call back. Extremely unprofessional!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul X-Line with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (28 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU9M7127005
Stock: KM7127005
Listed since: 07-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$20,590Est. Lease: $207/mo
Hollywood Kia - Hollywood / Florida
Price includes: $2000 - Kia Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Dealer Review:
Purchased 2020 Sorento, Carl Hargrove was patient, knowledgeable, and went above and beyond to answer all my questions and address all my needs. Purchasing a new vehicle is something I dread. Carl made my experience easy and painless. Thank you so much Carl!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
30 Combined MPG (27 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AUXL7724789
Stock: SU724789
Listed since: 03-05-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$32,264Est. Lease: $299/mo
Colonial Volkswagen of Medford - Medford / Massachusetts
: Colonial Volkswagen of Medford, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack include: Heated Seats, Sunroof, Back-Up Camera, FRAMELESS SELF-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRRO. Alloy Wheels, Turbo, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof. FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! WHY BUY FROM US: Choose Colonial Volkswagen of Medford and see what makes us the premier VW dealer in the Boston, MA area. Our new dealership, opened in April 2015, features state-of-the-art design elements, including drive-in doors, an automatic entrance, a bright, open, and inviting showroom, free Wi-Fi, and ample parking. Our service technicians are all VW-factory certified, and we offer complimentary shuttle service to any destination in Medford. OPTION PACKAGES: FRAMELESS SELF-DIMMING REARVIEW MIRROR electronic compass and HomeLink garage door opener. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
Dealer Review:
Very straight forward and willing to met all customers wants and needs.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack TSI SE with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3VWM17AU1KM518396
Stock: 192078
Listed since: 11-08-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$75,150
Fletcher Jones Motorcars Fremont - Fremont / California
Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont presents this 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 450 4MATIC Wagon. There are many benefits to becoming a Fletcher Jones Owner. Complimentary services include car washes, Mercedes-Benz courtesy vehicles for extended repairs, complimentary pick up and delivery, multi point vehicle inspections and much more. Call us at (510) 623-1111 to experience a new level of service. Fletcher Jones Motorcars of Fremont, is a proud member of the family owned and operated Fletcher Jones Automotive Group. Weve had the pleasure of serving guests for over 70 years. We offer one of the largest new and pre-owned inventories in the bay area. We likely have the vehicle youve been searching for, or contact us to help find an exact configuration. Experience the Fletcher Jones Difference today!
Dealer Review:
Marvin is the best and Flora is exceptional doing all my paper work and explaining all the details. No pressure at all to sell other warranties or car maintenance package. Very easy working with these 2 people.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: W1KZH6JB5LA762666
Stock: 78043
Listed since: 06-04-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$43,885Est. Lease: $685/mo
Zeck Ford - Leavenworth / Kansas
***Loaded*** Equipment Group 202A*** Appearance Pkg*** Tow Pkg*** Heated Seats*** Nav*** Moonroof*** 2nd Row Bucket Seats*** Reverse Camera*** Blind Spot Monitoring*** Power Liftgate*** Remote Start*** Push Button Start*** Power Pedals*** This 2019 Ford Flex SEL has a 3.5L V6 engine, Sync voice activated systems, heated leather seats, navigation, multi-panel vista moonroof, 2nd row bucket seats, tow package, rear view camera, blind spot monitoring, power liftgate, power seats with driver's memory seat, remote start, push button start, dual zone climate control, power windows and locks, cruise control, mp3 capable cd player, steering wheel audio controls, 20" aluminum wheels and more.Live far away? Shipping available anywhere in the U.S.!! 15 minutes from KCI airport. We will transfer this from our Kansas City location to our Oklahoma City location with a $299 transfer fee. To see how easy it is to do business at Zeck Ford, call or text Nicole Frederick at 913..705..0482!!!
Dealer Review:
Yet Again Zeck Ford made the process FUN! Not stressful, no haggling, full disclosure of everything! So simple. 3rd vehicle we’ve purchased here. We decided after our first one we would t buy ANYWHERE else and never will. Zach B was awesome. Made the process short and sweet. See you again in a few years!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2019 Ford Flex SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FMHK6C89KBA36848
Stock: 19T888
Listed since: 11-26-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$20,315Est. Lease: $210/mo
Fred Anderson Kia of Raleigh - Raleigh / North Carolina
Gravity Gray 2021 Kia Soul LX FWD IVT 2.0L I4 MPI DOHC 16V LEV3-ULEV125 147hp Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Remote Keyless Entry.28/33 City/Highway MPG
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU4M7738057
Stock: M7738057
Listed since: 06-22-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee - Chamblee / Georgia
REBATES, INCENTIVES AND SPECIAL FINANCING AVAILABLE! ED VOYLES KIA OF CHAMBLEE’S GOAL IS TO BEAT ANY KIA PRICE ANYWHERE! CALL US NOW OR STOP IN TODAY! WE WANT TO BE YOUR CAR DEALER PLEASE TELL US HOW!
Dealer Review:
I just trade my 2018 Toyota Camry for a Kia Sorento. The sales person AB Chad was great guy ,he listened to what I was looking for and helped me choose the right suv. Larry also was a awesome guy. I would( and already have) recommend these guys to people I know. I will be a return customer , for sure.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Soul LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
31 Combined MPG (29 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDJ23AU1M7737304
Stock: 608544
Listed since: 06-18-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$47,805Est. Lease: $438/mo
Herb Chambers Volvo Cars Norwood - Norwood / Massachusetts
Volvo of Norwood is proud to be a part of the Herb Chambers Group of Companies, New England's number one New and Pre-Owned Vehicle retailer. We invite you to our showroom on the famed Automile where you will experience the expertise of over a century of experience from our Management and Sales Consultants. Our award winning service team is ready to fulfill all your vehicle maintenance needs and our extended hours mean we are ready to help anytime. Volvo of Norwood...Where a First Class Experience comes First!
Dealer Review:
This past October I had the pleasure of working with an incredible and knowledgable team. From the second I stepped into the door until the moment I picked up my brand new 2020 XC60 I was blown away but the experience. When arriving I was greeted by Avrum Mayman and Amanda DelSesto who made me feel relaxed and truly understood, each detail and ask I was looking for they were able to incorporate into our family's dream SUV. In the past so many times I've had anxiety entering a dealership and have felt under pressure and overwhelmed by the experience that I truly hated it, but at Volvo of Norwood instead I had a seamless buying adventure. Even when entering the financial aspect I felt taken care if and as if they were already family. Kevin Barry sat with my husband and I and went into all the details to make sure that we were well protected in the package we selected as well as well covered in the vehicle for the future of our ownership. When we had to wait for details to be worked on, we had a wonderful, clean, spotless living room area that accommodated my two young children and my husband. There was ample space, snacks, coffee, and tea. I look forward to coming to Volvo of Norwood for the remainder of my years and I look forward to being greeted again by this phenomenal and dedicated team.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Volvo V60 Cross Country T5 with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: YV4102WK7L1039088
Stock: 039088
Listed since: 11-20-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
- ExteriorInterior
$49,480Est. Lease: $658/mo
Audi Albuquerque - Albuquerque / New Mexico
2020 Audi A4 allroad 23/31 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Bought a 2018 BMW 440I from dealer and no pressure from sales person. Car is in excellent condition and I can't stop driving it. 6 Cylinders and Turbo car really moves. I'm so Glad!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Audi A4 allroad 2.0 TFSI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA18NAF40LA057957
Stock: A0106
Listed since: 03-20-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following searches:
Related Lease Deals
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used GMC Terrain 2018
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2014
- Used Porsche Panamera
- Used Toyota C-HR 2018
- Used Nissan Altima 2015
- Used Acura RDX
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2015
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
- Used Hyundai Sonata 2015
- Used Dodge Durango 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD
- 2020 GS F
- Acura RDX 2019
- 2020 Hyundai Venue
- 2019 Portofino
- Rolls-Royce Dawn 2019
- 2019 Lincoln MKT
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2019 Expedition
- 2020 Hardtop 4 Door
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Lease deals by make
- Ford Lease Deals
- Chevrolet Lease Deals
- Toyota Lease Deals
- Ram Lease Deals
- Subaru Lease Deals
- Audi Lease Deals
- Jeep Lease Deals
- BMW Lease Deals
- Buick Lease Deals
- Volkswagen Lease Deals