What Are the Best Minivan Lease Deals Near me?

There are 13,344 matching lease deals for Minivan models. Dealers near you have Minivan models available from $370 per month, to $783 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Minivan lease deals

How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Minivan?

The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT is $376 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L, for $783/mo, or a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L, for $376/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Minivan lease deals

Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Minivan?

Monthly lease payments for a Minivan can be as much as $162 or $266 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Minivan lease deals
  • 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $30,925

    Est. Lease: $376/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L in Dark Blue
    new

    2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $44,585

    Est. Lease: $783/mo
  • 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    new

    2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $41,155

    Est. Lease: $414/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Voyager L in Gray
    new

    2020 Chrysler Voyager L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $29,420

    Est. Lease: $473/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Red
    new

    2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    Exterior
    Interior

    $37,130

    Est. Lease: $474/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Gray
    new

    2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    Exterior
    Interior

    $38,425

    Est. Lease: $492/mo
  • 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite in White
    new

    2020 Honda Odyssey Elite

    Exterior
    Interior

    $48,540

  • 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus in Silver
    new

    2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus

    Exterior
    Interior

    $32,820

    Est. Lease: $524/mo
  • 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L
    new

    2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $41,155

  • 2020 Chrysler Voyager L in Black
    new

    2020 Chrysler Voyager L

    Exterior
    Interior
    Five Star Dealer

    $29,420

    Est. Lease: $456/mo
  • 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite in Black
    new

    2020 Honda Odyssey Elite

    Exterior
    Interior

    $48,540

    Est. Lease: $554/mo
  • 2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT in White
    new

    2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT

    Exterior
    Interior

    $30,245

    Est. Lease: $567/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring in Gray
    new

    2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring

    Exterior
    Interior
    Five Star Dealer

    $37,575

    Est. Lease: $464/mo
  • 2021 Kia Sedona LX in Silver
    new

    2021 Kia Sedona LX

    Exterior
    Interior

    $35,020

    Est. Lease: $410/mo
  • 2020 Honda Odyssey EX in Gray
    new

    2020 Honda Odyssey EX

    Exterior
    Interior
    Five Star Dealer

    $35,910

    Est. Lease: $370/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L in White
    new

    2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $42,615

    Est. Lease: $500/mo
  • 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    new

    2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $41,280

    Est. Lease: $441/mo
  • 2020 Chrysler Voyager L in Black
    new

    2020 Chrysler Voyager L

    Exterior
    Interior

    $28,925

    Est. Lease: $436/mo

