Crystal Metallic 2020 Chrysler Voyager L *Rearview Back Up Camera, *Blind-Spot, *Third Row Seating, *Apple Carplay/Android Auto, *Bluetooth. 19/28 City/Highway MPGCall 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, advertising or shipping errors.$750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020

Was shopping for a new Chrysler and this dealership ignored me once I indicated I wanted to negotiate online but their reply was they wanted me to come in. No worries, there are other fish in the sea, and I bought a fish from somewhere else. Which leads to the question ... why would a dealership ignore a sale? If I was the owner of this place, I would be fire the internet department and hire people who made me money, not ones who drove the customers away!

Description: New 2020 Chrysler Voyager L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive



VIN: 2C4RC1AG4LR164815

Stock: C3862

Listed since: 01-21-2020