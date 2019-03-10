Best Minivan Lease Deals & Specials
What Are the Best Minivan Lease Deals Near me?
- There are 13,344 matching lease deals for Minivan models. Dealers near you have Minivan models available from $370 per month, to $783 per month, for 36 months. Learn more about Minivan lease deals
How Much Does It Cost to Lease a New Minivan?
- The estimated monthly payment to lease a 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT is $376 per month, for 36 months. There are many other leasing options available depending on exactly what features you want, including a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L, for $783/mo, or a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L, for $376/mo, for 36 months. Learn more about Minivan lease deals
Is It Cheaper to Buy or Lease a New Minivan?
- Monthly lease payments for a Minivan can be as much as $162 or $266 per month lower than a loan payment. Learn more about Minivan lease deals
$30,925Est. Lease: $376/mo
AutoNation Ford North Canton - North Canton / Ohio
RADIO: SYNC 3 RADIO W/NAVIGATION,Navigation System,3rd Row Seat,Lane Keeping Assist,Bluetooth Connection,6-WAY POWER DRIVER SEAT/4-WAY MANUAL PASS SEAT,BLUE METALLIC,ENGINE: 2.0L GDI I-4 GAS,ORDER CODE 210A,PALAZZO GREY; CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS,TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED SELECTSHIFT AUTOMATIC
Dealer Review:
The salesman we had was amazing! Very knowledgeable about the vehicles I was looking at and so accommodating to what I needed. I would recommend everyone goes to Autonation Ford for the next car!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Connect Wagon XLT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (24 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0GE9F28L1455722
Stock: L1455722
Listed since: 12-17-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$44,585Est. Lease: $783/mo
Don Miller Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Madison / Wisconsin
This vehicle won't be on the lot long! Both practical and stylish! Chrysler prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, a roof rack, and leather upholstery. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our aim is to provide our customers with the best prices and service at all times. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (N/A City/N/A Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1L79LR270240
Stock: 270240
Listed since: 09-03-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$41,155Est. Lease: $414/mo
Honda Cars of Rock Hill - Rock Hill / South Carolina
Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, NAV, DVD, Heated Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Alloy Wheels, Rear Air. EX-L w/Navi/RES trim, Platinum White Pearl exterior and Beige interior. Warranty 5 yrs/60k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty;KEY FEATURES INCLUDEApple CarPlay, Android Auto, Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Power Third Passenger Door, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Remote Trunk Release. Honda EX-L w/Navi/RES with Platinum White Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*.The closing fee charged by Honda Cars of Rock Hill, 686 Galleria Blvd., Rock Hill, SC 29731 will not exceed $599 prior to January 1, 2021.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H70LB037364
Stock: 90380
Listed since: 12-17-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$29,420Est. Lease: $473/mo
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Crystal Metallic 2020 Chrysler Voyager L *Rearview Back Up Camera, *Blind-Spot, *Third Row Seating, *Apple Carplay/Android Auto, *Bluetooth. 19/28 City/Highway MPGCall 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! The dealership is not responsible for typographical, pricing, product information, advertising or shipping errors.$750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Was shopping for a new Chrysler and this dealership ignored me once I indicated I wanted to negotiate online but their reply was they wanted me to come in. No worries, there are other fish in the sea, and I bought a fish from somewhere else. Which leads to the question ... why would a dealership ignore a sale? If I was the owner of this place, I would be fire the internet department and hire people who made me money, not ones who drove the customers away!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Voyager L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1AG4LR164815
Stock: C3862
Listed since: 01-21-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$37,130Est. Lease: $474/mo
Kendall Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Miami / Florida
BACK UP CAMERA!, 1st Row Soft Seatback, Black Badging, Black Chrysler Grille Wing Badge, Black Day Light Opening Moldings, Black Spear Rear Fascia Applique, Body Color Door Handles, Cloth Bucket Seats w/S Logo, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Liftgate, Premium Fascia Upper/Lower Grille w/Black Surround, Quick Order Package 27W, Rear Parking Sensors, S Appearance Package, S Badge, Wheels: 18 x 7.5 Aluminum Black Noise. Velvet Red Pearlcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG ,$1000 - Labor Day Retail Bonus Cash 39CLU. Exp. 09/07/2020 $2000 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020 $250 - 2020 Returning Lessee 38CLB3 (EP Eligible). Exp. 09/30/2020 $250 - National 2020 Non-Prime Retail Bonus Cash 20CL1V. Exp. 09/30/2020 $500 - 2020 FIRST RESPONDER BONUS CONSUMER CASH 47CLA9. Exp. 01/04/2021 $500 - NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS MEMBER PROGRAM (2020) 38CLY1. Exp. 01/04/2021 $500 - Southeast 2020 Bonus Cash SECLA. Exp. 09/30/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG6LR122350
Stock: D0M122350
Listed since: 10-09-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$38,425Est. Lease: $492/mo
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
Ceramic Gray Clearcoat 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT19/28 City/Highway MPG
Dealer Review:
Very helpful
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG1LR223991
Stock: CN52657
Listed since: 07-08-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$48,540
Honda of Clear Lake - League City / Texas
Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Aluminum Wheels. Platinum White Pearl exterior and Beige interior, Elite trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof Honda Elite with Platinum White Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H90LB054327
Stock: LB054327
Listed since: 03-09-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$32,820Est. Lease: $524/mo
Patriot Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of McAlester - Mcalester / Oklahoma
Patriot has the Best Prices, Best Service, Best Selection! Your friends at Patriot CDJR are your one-stop shop for your next new vehicle! Every customer can receive our internet price!! Most customers will qualify for additional rebates that are conditional to each customer and could be up to an additional $7,250 based on availability, qualifications, and make/model. We average an extra $2,102.73 in found rebates for our customers!17/25 City/Highway MPG Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTCome see us today at Patriot CDJR in McAlester, OK! Visit our online showroom at www.PatriotMac.com today! Patriot Price includes: $1750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020 $500 - 2020 Retail Bonus Cash 20CLA1. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Everyone is friendly and ready to help you. They made buying my new truck a great experience. I have went through other dealers that make it such a hassle. I will be going through Patriots from now on.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG1LR240425
Stock: DM20122
Listed since: 06-29-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$41,155
Ike Honda Cars - Marion / Illinois
Modern Steel 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L *Bluetooth Audio!, Navigation (Factory), DVD/Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Power Sliding Doors!, Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Moonroof!, Keyless Entry!. 19/28 City/Highway MPG All new Honda vehicles are covered by a 3-Year/36,000-Mile Limited Warranty, plus a 5-Year/60,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H70LB000928
Stock: B3222
Listed since: 10-03-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
Five Star Dealer
$29,420Est. Lease: $456/mo
Scott Robinson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Torrance / California
Price includes: $750 - 2020 National Retail Consumer Cash 20CL1. Exp. 09/30/2020
Dealer Review:
Overall the experience that i and my husband experienced at scott robinson was excellent. There was no pressure or fast salesmanship that we have experienced in the past. It was a little lengthy in time with the financing stuff but tony was very helpful and real. We might even go back to seek help with the computerized system that he offered.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Voyager L with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1AG2LR249586
Stock: 3200999
Listed since: 07-30-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$48,540Est. Lease: $554/mo
Boch Honda West - Westford / Massachusetts
Moonroof, Third Row Seat, DVD Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Crystal Black Pearl exterior and MOCHA interior, Elite trim. Warranty 5 yrs/60k Miles - Drivetrain Warranty; KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Power Third Passenger Door, Rear Seat Audio Controls, Keyless Entry. Honda Elite with Crystal Black Pearl exterior and MOCHA interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Odyssey Elite with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H91LB045846
Stock: 200925
Listed since: 08-17-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$30,245Est. Lease: $567/mo
Landmark Ford Lincoln - Tigard / Oregon
Frozen White 2020 Ford Transit Connect XLT FWD 8-Speed Automatic I4 24/27 City/Highway MPG Discounted Price includes: $1500 - Retail Customer Cash. Exp. 09/08/2020
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Ford Transit Connect Cargo Van XLT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: NM0LS7F21L1470218
Stock: 4200486
Listed since: 04-15-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
Five Star Dealer
$37,575Est. Lease: $464/mo
Napleton's Arlington Heights Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Arlington Heights / Illinois
2020 Chrysler Pacifica 17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheels, 18" x 7.5" Painted Aluminum Wheels, 1st Row Soft Seatback, 3.25 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 8-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Seats, Blind Spot & Rear Cross Path Detection, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Nexen Brand Tires, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27W, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Single Rear Overhead DVD System (DISC), SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire & Wheel Group, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter. Touring FWD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 3.6L V6 24V VVTNapleton is 2nd to NONE, since 1931! Chrysler dealer for the following suburbs, Buffalo Grove, Mount Prospect, Palatine, Schaumburg, Des Plaines, Northbrook, Wooddale, Roselle, Park Ridge, Deerfield, Skokie, Wheeling, Elk Grove village, Hoffman Estates and Rolling Meadows.Dealer not responsible for typographical errors. Pictures are for illustration purposes only. All vehicles subject to prior sales. See dealer for details.
Dealer Review:
The service is out of this world! Alyssa hooked me up with the most perfect car that fit all of my needs. Andrew (manager) was very pleasant as well to work with. I walked out with a 2020 Grand Cherokee and am completely and utterly obsessed!! Will for sure bring friends and family here when they are in the market for a vehicle. Make an appointment btw, it gets busy!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1FG9LR107891
Stock: C2134
Listed since: 09-13-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$35,020Est. Lease: $410/mo
Ed Voyles Kia of Chamblee - Chamblee / Georgia
REBATES, INCENTIVES AND SPECIAL FINANCING AVAILABLE! ED VOYLES KIA OF CHAMBLEE’S GOAL IS TO BEAT ANY KIA PRICE ANYWHERE! CALL US NOW OR STOP IN TODAY! WE WANT TO BE YOUR CAR DEALER PLEASE TELL US HOW!
Dealer Review:
I just trade my 2018 Toyota Camry for a Kia Sorento. The sales person AB Chad was great guy ,he listened to what I was looking for and helped me choose the right suv. Larry also was a awesome guy. I would( and already have) recommend these guys to people I know. I will be a return customer , for sure.
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2021 Kia Sedona LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KNDMB5C10M6662189
Stock: 608616
Listed since: 07-01-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
Five Star Dealer
$35,910Est. Lease: $370/mo
Rock Honda - Fontana / California
ODYSSEY 5D 3.5 V6 EX 10 SPD AUTO EX
Dealer Review:
I really like Jimmy Chir, the internet service assistant, he explained everything in detail, especially the difference in model assignments and features. He was extremely detailed with a business savvy that I hadn't experienced in past auto purchases. I also would like to send kudos to the finance manager Monir Olumee we found a common ground discussion which was extremely insightful. I also would like the young lady who helped organize and setup the various features of the car, I do ask for forgiveness because I forgot her name. I would end this rating by thanking all at Rock Honda for their dedication.<br>
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Odyssey EX with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H54LB074917
Stock: H80740
Listed since: 08-13-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$42,615Est. Lease: $500/mo
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT North Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
WHEELS: 20" X 7.5" ALUMINUM BLACK NOISE,ADVANCED SAFETYTEC GROUP,RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY,SINGLE OVERHEAD DVD SYSTEM,S APPEARANCE PACKAGE,8 PASSENGER SEATING,Leather Seats,Navigation System,3rd Row Seat,Lane Keeping Assist,Keyless Start,Bluetooth Connection,Rear Spoiler,BLACK; PERFORATED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/S LOGO,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS,LUXURY WHITE PEARLCOAT,QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L,TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC Get pre-approved for this vehicle instantly, just text MYBUDGET to 91000 - no negative impact to your credit score! Message and data rates may apply.
Dealer Review:
i must say that this was the best time i have ever had in purchasing a new vehicle. i picked out a vehicle, gave my information and told the salesman to call me when he had a price, payment and interest rate for me. he called and made his offer, and i was not satisfied and suggested to rework the offer. the salesman called back with a great deal. i went back to the dealership, and it took about an hour to complete the deal. i am really satisfied with the whole processes thank you, Francis Maena .
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1BGXLR177373
Stock: LR177373
Listed since: 03-10-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$41,280Est. Lease: $441/mo
Vandergriff Honda - Arlington / Texas
Platinum White Pearl 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L w/Navigation and Rear Entertainment System FWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V Recent Arrival!, Navigation System/Navi/Gps, ** Rear DVD/ Entertainment package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Heated seats, Backup camera, Alloy wheels, APPLE PLAY AND ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION, Power lift tailgate, Push button start with smart entry key, Remote start, Honda SensingÂ - Driver-Assist Technology, Blind Spot Information System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Brake Assist System, Front Collision Warning, Cross Traffic Monitor, Apple car play navigation, UNIT CURRENTLY GOING THROUGH RECONDITIONING PROCESS, PLEASE SEE DEALER, 3.61 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, A/V remote: CabinControl, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Distance pacing cruise control: Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Entertainment system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Headphones, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation system: Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 160-Watt AM/FM/HD/SiriusXM Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.In order to ensure a safe experience for our customers, extended precautionary measures have been put in place. We are closely following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and local government to ensure sanitary conditions for our customers. Furthermore, we continue to offer conveniences that make it easy for you to shop from home.We offer several online shopping tools that enable our customers to complete the purchase process without visiting the dealership. You can value your trade, apply for financing, get accurate payment estimates and more on our website. We even offer a vehicle delivery option for your convenience. Many of our customers have already taken advantage of these options, and they remain available during this time. Please reach out to dealer for purchase options as they might vary.
Dealer Review:
I would like to first does that Damita Kyard had been GREAT! I can say she's was very attentive in providing me with a great sales experience. She was very informative about the vehicle and what to be expected from deciding which vehicle, to financing and owning your next vehicle. I am referring my family, friends and cool workers to Vandergriff! Thank you again Damita!
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL6H78LB068166
Stock: LB068166
Listed since: 06-29-2020
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
$28,925Est. Lease: $436/mo
Hendrick Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT Wilmington - Wilmington / North Carolina
3rd Row Seat, Keyless Start, Bluetooth, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC... ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS, iPod/MP3 Input. FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! L trim, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat exterior.KEY FEATURES INCLUDEThird Row Seat, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Keyless StartOPTION PACKAGESAIR CONDITIONING W/3 ZONE TEMP CONTROL Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 948TE AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT UPG I W/ESS (STD).WHY BUY FROM USFormerly Neuwirth Motors, we are coastal Carolina's choice for new, pre-owned, and certified pre-owned vehicles including Jeeps, RAM trucks, and commercial vehicles. With locations on College Road and Market Street, we are conveniently located for your shopping pleasure plus online at www.hendrickjeepwilmington.com.$699.00 Dealer Administrative Charge is not included in advertised price. All prices and offers are before state, city and county tax, tag, title and license fees. Out of state buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
Features and Specs:
Description: New 2020 Chrysler Voyager L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RC1AG7LR137480
Stock: 20486
Listed since: 12-11-2019
Terms of Lease: Term of Lease: 36 months Due at Signing: $1,000 Miles Per Year: 12,000
