Used 2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Features & Specs

2010 Bentley Continental Flying Spur Speed Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Continental Flying Spur Speed
Overview
Starting MSRP
$202,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersW12
Combined MPG12
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)10/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)238.0/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG12
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque553 lb-ft @ 1700 rpm
Base engine size6.0 l
Horsepower600 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle38.7 ft.
Valves48
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersW12
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear power adjustable headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Seat Ventilation Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
audio/video remote control remote controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM in glove compartment-CD , CD-controller stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
12 total speakersyes
Multi-CD located in glove compartmentyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
Four zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
cruise controlyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
keyless ignitionyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on doorsyes
alloy, leather and wood trim on dashyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Embroidered Bentley Emblems to Headrestsyes
Full Length Rear Center Consoleyes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Secondary Hide)yes
Fridge/Bottle Cooleryes
Boot Carpet to Match Interior (Main Hide)yes
NAIM for Bentley Premium Audio Systemyes
Blue-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Convenience Specificationyes
Piping on Front and Rear Seatsyes
Boot Carpet Contrast Bindingyes
4-Spoke Single Tone Heated Leather Steering Wheelyes
3-Spoke Two-Tone Hide Trimmed Non-Heated Steering Wheelyes
Lambswool Rugs to Front and Rearyes
iPod Interfaceyes
Light Blue Piping on Front and Rear Seatsyes
Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Piano Black Upgraded Veneeryes
Rear Cordless Telephone w/Privacy Handsetyes
Bright Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
Deep-Pile Carpet Mats w/Hide Trimmingyes
Fluted Seats and Plain Hideyes
Traditional Style Crossbanding and Inlayyes
Chrome Inlay Strip to Door Waistrailsyes
Contemporary Style Crossbanding to Door Waistrailsyes
Birds Eye Maple Upgraded Veneeryes
Rear Cordless Telephoneyes
4-Spoke Two-Tone Hide Steering Wheelyes
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)yes
Chestnut Veneer (Mulliner)yes
Dark-Tint Aluminum Fascia Panelsyes
4-Spoke Wood and Hide Steering Wheelyes
4-Spoke Single Tone Hide Trimmed Steering Wheelyes
3-Spoke Single-Tone Hide Trimmed Heated Steering Wheelyes
Olive Ash Veneer (Mulliner)yes
Light Blue Contrast Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Veneered Picnic Tables w/Vanity Mirroryes
Contrasting Stitching to Seats and Door Panelsyes
Overmat Contrast Bindingyes
Madrona Upgraded Veneeryes
Veneered Picnic Tablesyes
Dark Stained Burr Walnut Upgraded Veneeryes
Front Cordless Privacy Handsetyes
Valet Parking Keyyes
Full Width Rear Bench w/Electronically Adjustable Outer Seatsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
automaticyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room41.5 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
massagingyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
dual ventilationyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Light Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
Rear View Camerayes
Mulliner Alloy Fuel Filler Capyes
20" Multispoke Dark Tint Alloy Speed Wheelsyes
Bright Chromed Radiator and Lower Bumper Matrixyes
Duo-Tone Paintyes
Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched to Customer Specificationyes
Paint From Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Rangeyes
Electric Glass Solar-Panel Sunroofyes
Dark Grey Satin Paint Finishyes
Single Thick Fine Linesyes
Carbon Ceramic Brakesyes
Measurements
Front track63.9 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight5379 lbs.
Gross weight6482 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length208.3 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume118.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.7 in.
Width77.8 in.
Rear track63.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Venusian Grey
  • Alpine Green
  • Titan Grey
  • Tungsten
  • Iridium
  • Verdant
  • Barnato Green
  • Brewster Green
  • Dark Grey Satin
  • Light Grey Satin
  • White Satin
  • Blue Crystal
  • Havana (Duo-Tone)
  • Onyx (Duo-Tone)
  • White Sand
  • Onyx
  • Havana
  • Oxford Blue
  • Peacock
  • Coral
  • Sunset
  • Windsor Blue
  • Burgundy
  • St. James' Red Pearl
  • Umbrian Red
  • Magenta
  • Orange Flame
  • Burnt Oak
  • Artica
  • Bronze
  • Antique Gold
  • Anthracite
  • Citric
  • Porcelain
  • Storm Grey
  • Grey Violet
  • Silver Storm
  • Sandstone
  • Paint From Previous Continental Model Year or Current Arnage Range
  • Bespoke Paint Color and Finish Matched to Customer Specification
  • Moroccan Blue
  • Diamond Black
  • Royal Ebony
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Fountain Blue
  • Meteor
  • Aquamarine
  • Kingfisher
  • Glacier White
  • Silver Lake
  • Beluga
  • Midnight Emerald (Duo-Tone)
  • Dark Sapphire (Duo-Tone)
  • Cumbrian Green
  • Granite
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Cypress
  • Neptune
  • Moonbeam
  • Silver Tempest
  • Midnight Emerald
  • St. James' Red
Interior Colors
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Porpoise, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Aquamarine, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Loxley, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
275/35R Z tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
20 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Research Similar Vehicles