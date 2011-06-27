  1. Home
2019 Bentley Bentayga SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Bentayga
4.7
3 reviews
Yes, pure amazing

Jon Wilson, 07/22/2019
W12 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
1 of 3 people found this review helpful

There’s nothing really to say, accept this car is amazing, the one problem though, is the price. But that’s really all there’s to say! So I recommend this car!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
John Kiidd

John Kidd, 02/11/2020
Mulliner 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 1 people found this review helpful

VW had a lot to say with the Bentayga, Urus and others within the group. Season, save money on underspend designs. The Bentayga is a stunning Suv. Don't need luxury in the boot, but Bentley do give you some expensive options.The audio is excellent but the MMI could of been upgraded. Install a wide body Mansory kit for about £85000 (Not cheap) but it makes the motor Amazing, try and keep away from keeping the bonnet & radiator couling Carbon look, if painted with the right body colour, it will look Stunning

German luxo rocket with traditional English issues

GVH, 02/05/2020
W12 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Not pretty but imposing. Excellent interior with 1990s infotainment .The W12 engine is a rocket while its trasmission while fast and precise, is too "reactive" and switches gears too often at medium speed city traffic Excellent ride and silence, very polished.Does not feel as big as it is behind the wheel. Glitchy warnings scare you with alarming messages such as drive system fault!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Latest Updates On New Cars