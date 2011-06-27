2019 Bentley Bentayga SUV Consumer Reviews

Yes, pure amazing Jon Wilson , 07/22/2019 W12 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) 1 of 3 people found this review helpful There’s nothing really to say, accept this car is amazing, the one problem though, is the price. But that’s really all there’s to say! So I recommend this car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

John Kidd , 02/11/2020 Mulliner 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A) VW had a lot to say with the Bentayga, Urus and others within the group. Season, save money on underspend designs. The Bentayga is a stunning Suv. Don't need luxury in the boot, but Bentley do give you some expensive options.The audio is excellent but the MMI could of been upgraded. Install a wide body Mansory kit for about £85000 (Not cheap) but it makes the motor Amazing, try and keep away from keeping the bonnet & radiator couling Carbon look, if painted with the right body colour, it will look Stunning