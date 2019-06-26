  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
7.7 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)

2019 Bentley Bentayga SUV

What’s new

  • A new V8 variant joins the Bentayga lineup for 2019
  • Part of the first Bentayga generation introduced for 2016

Pros & Cons

  • Incredible luxury and craftsmanship
  • Powerful engine and quick acceleration
  • Legitimate off-road capability
  • Optional seating for up to seven
  • Base trim lacks a few key features, especially for the price
  • Limited rear-seat and cargo room
MSRP Starting at
$165,000
What should I pay
2019 Bentley Bentayga SUV pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Which Bentayga does Edmunds recommend?

In the absence of typical trim levels, the main choices in the Bentayga lineup are between the V8 and W12 engines. The V8 has more than enough power for any driver and costs a whopping $64,000 less. Whichever you choose, we suggest adding the optional City Specification and Touring Specification packages for their safety and driver assistance features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.7 / 10

Twenty-plus years ago, the Bentley brand was bought by the Volkswagen Group. That same year Rolls-Royce was acquired by BMW. Since then, these iconic carmakers have been positively transformed while maintaining their respective personalities. The 2019 Bentley Bentayga is a prime example of this.

The Bentayga is the first SUV from Bentley and showcases how much refinement, performance and prestige can be packed into a single vehicle. Add in some all-terrain abilities and German engineering and it's difficult to find fault with the Bentayga. Difficult, but not impossible.

Compared to the few competing premium luxury SUVs, the Bentayga has quite a bit less rear passenger space. It also comes up short in regards to technology, with some VW Group components disguised as Bentley bespoke.

If you're a Bentley purist, these missteps are easily forgiven since the brand's vehicles are known as more of a driver's car than a car to be driven in. For that, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the likelier but more expensive choice. If you find yourself in the enviable position of having to decide between them, you'll get no pity from us because you can't lose with either.

Notably, we picked the 2019 Bentley Bentayga Speed as one of Edmunds' Fastest SUVs for 2019.

2019 Bentley Bentayga models

The 2019 Bentley Bentayga is offered with either a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (542 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque) or a twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 (600 hp, 664 lb-ft). An eight-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels.

Standard features include 21-inch wheels, automatic adaptive LED headlights, automatic high beams, power-folding and heated mirrors, a heated windshield, rain-sensing wipers, a panoramic sunroof, roof rails, soft-close doors, a power liftgate, front and rear parking sensors, an air ride suspension, adaptive dampers, selectable drive modes, hill descent control, and keyless entry and ignition. A hands-free liftgate is standard on the W12 and an option on the V8.

Inside, the Bentayga comes complete with tri-zone automatic climate control, premium leather upholstery, 16-way heated front seats with memory functions, a heated second-row bench, wood veneer trim, a cooled glovebox, a universal garage door opener, an 8-inch touchscreen, a navigation system with traffic and Google Earth functions, a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay, and a 10-speaker CD/DVD player with satellite radio and 60 GB of media storage. Advanced safety features include a blind-spot monitor and passenger exit warning.

The Bentayga, and indeed all Bentleys, are noteworthy for their numerous customization options. Popular add-ons for the V8 include the City Specification (an automated parking system, the surround-view camera, a traffic sign reader, forward collision warning/mitigation, and rear cross-traffic alert) and the All Terrain Specification (off-road drive modes, underbody skid plates, a surround-view camera system, and a cargo management system). These packages are standard for the V12.

Both the Bentayga V8 and V12 are offered with the Touring Specification (adaptive cruise control, a head-up display, cross-traffic collision mitigation, lane keeping assist, a low-level automated driving system and night vision).

Comfort and seating packages include the Front Seat Specification (22-way ventilated front seats with massage functions, power-adjustable seat-belt height, and comfort headrests with hinged wings), the Four Seat Comfort Specification (the Front Seat Specification plus two 18-way second-row seats with a fixed center console and comfort headrests), and the Seven Seat Specification (reverts back to the second-row bench and adds two power-folding third-row seats).

Bundled options continue with the Bentayga Styling Specification (racy carbon-fiber elements), the Blackline Specification (replaces the chrome exterior trim with dark finishes), the Event Specification (a retractable tailgate bench and overhead lighting), the Sunshine Specification (power rear window shades and twin sun visors), and the Mulliner Driving Specification (diamond-quilted upholstery, a knurled gas and oil filler cap, and embroidered Bentley emblems). The Bentayga V12 includes the Mulliner Driving Specification as standard equipment.

Also available are 20- or 22-inch wheels, retractable running boards, a premium Naim audio system, rear-seat picnic tables, interior ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel (standard on V12), lamb's-wool carpeting, vehicle location monitoring, Breitling clocks, and a rear entertainment system. In addition to the seemingly endless choices of paints and interior materials, wealthy buyers can also specify custom features to their heart's content.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Bentley Bentayga V8 (4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 | 8-speed automatic | all-wheel drive).

Scorecard

Overall7.7 / 10
Driving8.5
Comfort9.0
Interior8.0
Utility7.5
Technology5.5

Driving

8.5
Part SUV and part Saturn V rocket, the Bentayga makes as much of a statement with its 568 horsepower as its styling. Braking and handling capability are nearly up to the same level but lack the feel they should have at this price. Multi-modal terrain setting and air suspension give a commendable off-road performance.

Acceleration

9.0
Prodigious amounts of power assure the Bentayga can out-accelerate nearly anything this side of a supercar. Sixty miles an hour is reached in a scant 3.8 seconds and is accompanied by a burly V8 soundtrack. Acceleration, in any increment, is effortless as is befitting for a true luxury vehicle.

Braking

8.0
A vehicle of this size and weight stopping from 60 mph in 112 feet is impressive. Less impressive is the way the brakes feel, having a long and somewhat soft pedal that only firms up during panic stops. There's some grabbiness to the pedal, too, which can make it difficult to stop smoothly around town.

Steering

7.5
For all the performance the Bentayga is packing, the steering is surprisingly light with almost no feedback when you first turn the steering wheel. That said, the steering is accurate and allows the driver to put this expensive SUV exactly where you want it to go.

Handling

8.5
The amount of grip the Bentayga can generate is more than enough to shock not only its passengers but other vehicles on the road, too. The Bentley's torque-vectoring and air suspension systems do their best to manage the massive weight of the vehicle, but the tires will eventually succumb.

Drivability

9.5
The eight-speed transmission could get by with three speeds thanks to all this torque. The Bentayga is happy to dawdle and burble around or go flat-out until it runs out of fuel. Driving is relaxing and nearly effortless, but you eventually end up thrashing it like a complete hooligan.

Off-road

7.5
There's more off-road ability in the Bentayga than you might expect, but most all of its capability is achieved with software rather than hardware. The on-road-biased tires are also a limiting factor.

Comfort

9.0
The Bentayga checks all the boxes here. From supremely comfortable front seats to near vault-like silence at high speeds, the SUV no doubt sets the standard for the class. The only blemishes are the downmarket climate controls and somewhat plain-looking rear bench seat.

Seat comfort

8.5
The ventilated seats are whisper-quiet as well as supportive, supple and hugely comfortable, even over long distances. The standard rear bench seat, however, is almost unacceptable at this price and looks plain and cheap. Captain's chairs are optional, but they should be standard.

Ride comfort

9.0
Our test vehicle was equipped with the Bentley Dynamic Ride option, and it did an excellent job of tailoring the suspension response to suit not only the road surface but the type of driving being done. Vibrations from road impacts rarely entered the cabin, even with 22-inch wheels.

Noise & vibration

9.5
As expected, little road or wind noise is allowed to enter the cabin, no matter the speed. As a bonus, that makes the sound from the V8 engine at full throttle that much better. Even the big wheel and tire package didn't disturb occupants.

Climate control

8.0
The control interface looks a little too familiar and uses buttons sourced from something definitely not a Bentley. It's also a bit cluttered. Coverage and airflow are excellent, and the cabin was always the right temperature. Typical Bentley organ-stops for airflow are charming and expected by owners.

Interior

8.0
The Bentayga benefits from being not too high off the ground, which not only makes it easy to get in and out of but also improves forward visibility. Drivers can get comfortable immediately but might be puzzled by the placement of some controls. Rear-seat passengers might expect a bit more legroom in a Bentley.

Ease of use

7.0
The primary controls are all easy enough to use, but the placement of some of the control knobs, buttons and switches seems like a total afterthought or just poor decisions. You don't always notice it, but you should never have to on a vehicle this expensive.

Getting in/getting out

8.0
Imposing though it may be, the Bentayga isn't all that high off the ground, making it a breeze to get in and out of without looking undignified. The doors have a nice heft to them but are still easy to open and close.

Driving position

8.5
Getting situated in the Bentayga is a quick process thanks to the already solid ergonomics. There's ample adjustment for both the seat and steering wheel, and the driver is well-placed in the cabin, not sitting too high or too low.

Roominess

7.5
The rear seats really aren't that spacious and lack the legroom you can find in a full-size pickup truck. Front-seat passengers, clearly the priority with the Bentayga, won't want for any additional space.

Visibility

8.0
Visibility over the broad hood is good and gives you a commanding view of the road and your position on it. It's not too difficult to look around or through the pillars either. Rear visibility isn't even that bad for an SUV this chunky.

Quality

8.0
The seats, stitching, leather and paint are exceptional. Still, the quality isn't twice as good as, say, what you'll get with the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S, which is significantly less expensive and is based on the same platform. The dated technology interface looks and feels downmarket and poisons the otherwise impressive experience.

Utility

7.5
It's unlikely a Bentayga will ever do any errands at a home improvement warehouse, but there's adequate space for an SUV of this size. Curiously, the cargo area isn't trimmed with any real luxury touches and looks a bit unspecial. Interior storage isn't overly abundant, but it is practical and keeps items secure.

Small-item storage

7.5
There isn't a lot of small-item storage, but what there is works well enough. The tray in front of the shifter is large enough for sunglasses, for instance, and the door pockets can hold a decent amount of stuff.

Cargo space

8.0
The cargo area is larger than expected. The folding rear seats allow easy storage for a bicycle, should you be inclined. It just looks and feels like it came out of an Audi, which is an issue because of the Bentley's price.

Child safety seat accommodation

7.5
It's a fairly typical car seat anchor setup. The doors open wide enough, and the ride height isn't too jacked up.

Towing

7.0
A rating of 7,716 pounds might sound impressive, but this number has not been confirmed with recognized U.S. testing procedures that demand a tongue weight of at least 10%. As such, we cannot fully trust this number.

Technology

5.5
While the technology you can't see, stuff like the trick suspension, is impressive, what you can see is a disappointing mix of dated technology and parts from other nowhere near-luxury cars. The expensive audio system wasn't up to snuff either. It spoils the otherwise luxurious interior.

Smartphone integration

6.0
Apple CarPlay is available, but Android Auto is not. Bluetooth connections were consistent, but the connection times were only average, probably a function of the significantly older head unit. Wireless charging was not available in our test vehicle.

Driver aids

7.5
Most of the standard driver aids are present, and it's nice to see the stability control system is well-calibrated for the Bentayga's performance envelope. Obvious for its absence is the new surround-view camera technology that's present on many other luxury cars.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Bentley Bentayga.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 33%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 0%
Average user rating: 4.7 stars based on 3 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • engine
  • infotainment system
  • wheels & tires
  • interior
  • maintenance & parts
  • transmission
  • sound system
  • value
  • appearance

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Yes, pure amazing
Jon Wilson,
W12 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

There’s nothing really to say, accept this car is amazing, the one problem though, is the price. But that’s really all there’s to say! So I recommend this car!

5 out of 5 stars, John Kiidd
John Kidd,
Mulliner 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

VW had a lot to say with the Bentayga, Urus and others within the group. Season, save money on underspend designs. The Bentayga is a stunning Suv. Don't need luxury in the boot, but Bentley do give you some expensive options.The audio is excellent but the MMI could of been upgraded. Install a wide body Mansory kit for about £85000 (Not cheap) but it makes the motor Amazing, try and keep away from keeping the bonnet & radiator couling Carbon look, if painted with the right body colour, it will look Stunning

4 out of 5 stars, German luxo rocket with traditional English issues
GVH,
W12 4dr SUV AWD (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A)

Not pretty but imposing. Excellent interior with 1990s infotainment .The W12 engine is a rocket while its trasmission while fast and precise, is too "reactive" and switches gears too often at medium speed city traffic Excellent ride and silence, very polished.Does not feel as big as it is behind the wheel. Glitchy warnings scare you with alarming messages such as drive system fault!

Write a review

See all 3 reviews

Features & Specs

Mulliner 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
Mulliner 4dr SUV AWD
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$267,700
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower600 hp @ 5000 rpm
W12 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
W12 4dr SUV AWD
6.0L 12cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$229,100
MPG 14 city / 20 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower600 hp @ 5000 rpm
V8 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
V8 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
MSRP$165,000
MPG 14 city / 23 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower542 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all 2019 Bentley Bentayga SUV features & specs

Safety

Our experts' favorite Bentayga safety features:

Reverse Traffic Warning
Warns if a vehicle is approaching while backing into traffic.
Lane Assist
Warns if the vehicle begins to drift out of its marked lane and corrects the steering if the driver doesn't react."
City Safeguard
Alerts the driver if an imminent frontal collision is detected and applies the brakes if no action is taken in time.

Bentley Bentayga vs. the competition

Bentley Bentayga vs. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

Bentleys have historically been cars to drive, while Rolls-Royces are meant to be driven in. This tradition continues with the first SUVs in the respective carmakers' lineups and is readily apparent in the back seats. The Rolls' rear accommodations are downright decadent and spacious while the Bentayga's are limiting in terms of legroom. Of course, none of this comes cheap. The price difference between the W12 Bentayga and a base Cullinan is over $95,000.

Compare Bentley Bentayga & Rolls-Royce Cullinan features

Bentley Bentayga vs. Land Rover Range Rover

You have to question the world we live in when a top-of-the-line Range Rover is considered a bargain. Compared to the Bentayga, however, it is precisely that. You'd be hard-pressed to find fault with the Range Rover's luxury appointments. But let's face it, it doesn't have the prestige of the Bentley badge. It also doesn't have the extensive customization options, but the Range Rover will get you places that would leave the Bentayga stranded.

Compare Bentley Bentayga & Land Rover Range Rover features

Bentley Bentayga vs. BMW X7

The BMW X7 is the newest luxury SUV to hit the market, and it has a ton of potential. The interior is far more technologically advanced than the Bentley's, yet it remains easier to use. The X7 is also more spacious in both the second and third rows of seats, and the turbocharged V8 engine gives it assertive performance. It can't compete with the prestige of the Bentley brand, but it is a smarter use of your considerable fortune.

Compare Bentley Bentayga & BMW X7 features

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Bentley Bentayga SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Bentayga SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including Mulliner, W12, V8, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Read our full review of the 2019 Bentley Bentayga SUV here.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

