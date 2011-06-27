  1. Home
Used 2009 Bentley Azure Features & Specs

More about the 2009 Azure
Overview
Starting MSRP
$334,990
See Azure Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG11
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$334,990
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$334,990
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)9/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)227.7/379.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.3 gal.
Combined MPG11
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$334,990
Torque645 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
Base engine size6.8 l
Horsepower450 hp @ 4100 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$334,990
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$334,990
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
memory card slotyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$334,990
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
extended cabin heatingyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$334,990
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$334,990
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,990
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
massagingyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,990
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$334,990
Front track63.1 in.
Length212.6 in.
Curb weight5942 lbs.
Gross weight6757 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place11.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Height58.7 in.
Wheel base122.7 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$334,990
Exterior Colors
  • Beluga Black
  • Diamond Black
  • Royal Ebony
  • Black Sapphire
  • Black Velvet
  • Dark Sapphire
  • Oxford Blue
  • Moroccan
  • Windsor Blue
  • Peacock
  • Neptune
  • Silverlake
  • Meteor
  • Fountain Blue
  • Glacier
  • Arctica
  • Porcelain
  • Magnolia
  • Bronze
  • Burnt Oak
  • Paint Color From Previous Bentley Model Year Range
  • Paint Color Matched to Customer Specification
Interior Colors
  • Windsor Blue, premium leather
  • Cumbrian Green, premium leather
  • Beluga, premium leather
  • Magnolia, premium leather
  • Linen, premium leather
  • Cotswold, premium leather
  • Saffron, premium leather
  • Autumn, premium leather
  • Oatmeal, premium leather
  • Cognac, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather
  • Burnt Oak, premium leather
  • Peacock, premium leather
  • Stratos, premium leather
  • Imperial Blue, premium leather
  • Savannah, premium leather
  • Primary Hide Color From Previous Bentley Model Year Range, premium leather
  • Portland, premium leather
  • Hide Color Matched to Customer Specification, premium leather
  • Secondary Hide Color From Previous Bentley Model Year Range, premium leather
  • Cashew, premium leather
  • French Navy, premium leather
  • Newmarket Tan, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$334,990
255/45R19 tiresyes
Null tiresyes
19 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$334,990
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$334,990
Free Maintenance1 yr./ 10000 mi.
Basic3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Rust3 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ unlimited mi.
See Azure Inventory

