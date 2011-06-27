Used 2009 Bentley Azure Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|11
|Total Seating
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|9/15 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|227.7/379.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|25.3 gal.
|Combined MPG
|11
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|Torque
|645 lb-ft @ 1800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.8 l
|Horsepower
|450 hp @ 4100 rpm
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|self-leveling headlights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|AM/FM CD-controller stereo
|yes
|memory card slot
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|leather and wood trim on center console
|yes
|leather and wood trim on dash
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|extended cabin heating
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverse
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|premium leather
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|Front track
|63.1 in.
|Length
|212.6 in.
|Curb weight
|5942 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6757 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|11.0 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.36 cd.
|Height
|58.7 in.
|Wheel base
|122.7 in.
|Width
|74.8 in.
|Rear track
|63.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|255/45R19 tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|19 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$334,990
|Free Maintenance
|1 yr./ 10000 mi.
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
