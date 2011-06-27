Used 2009 Bentley Azure
Pros & Cons
- Enormous low-end torque, classy style and presence, ultra-luxurious cabin, countless customization options.
- Frustrating controls, old technology, steering wheel lacks telescoping function, costs as much as three Mercedes SLs.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2009 Bentley Azure is a supremely luxurious -- and expensive -- convertible for those who believe that beauty is only skin-deep. It's a stunner at a glance, but its overall design and technology are from a bygone era.
Vehicle overview
The 2009 Bentley Azure convertible is what Bentleys used to be. There aren't any newfangled VW-sourced W12 engines here; rather, the Azure is a rolling time warp back to when the Brits owned their own car companies and did things their way. In those days, "land yacht" wasn't an epithet to the folks at Bentley -- it was a benchmark. Perhaps that's why the Azure is 18 feet long and has the aerodynamics of a cardboard box. It also has room for four adults, and it's powered by a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that has been in service in one form or another since 1959. Just don't ask how much it costs. Chances are your house was cheaper than this opulent open-roof cruiser.
For the record, the Azure starts in the neighborhood of $330,000, which makes it a phenomenal bargain compared to the $434,000 Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe. It's also a phenomenal rip-off compared to the quicker, sharper-handling BMW M6, which goes for a third of the Azure's price, or even Bentley's own Continental GTC, which can be had for less than $200,000. But then, it's pointless to talk about value at this rarefied price point. Azure buyers probably already have an M6, or at least they've bought one for their teenage kids. Image and exclusivity are the names of this game, and the Azure's certainly got those bases covered.
Whereas the Azure used to be based on the old (pre-VW merger) Continental, the current car is related to the Arnage sedan. That might sound like progress, but in reality the Arnage is the most dated car in Bentley's lineup. The Arnage-sourced 6.75-liter engine (how quaint of them to use hundredths) traces its roots all the way back to 1959. At least the transmission is a modern six-speed unit. Not surprisingly, the Azure's handling is distinctly nautical, a shortcoming that likely won't bother Azure buyers in the slightest.
Beyond its imposing exterior, the Azure's calling card is its cosseting cabin. Generous helpings of burl walnut and soft leather make this an interior fit for royalty, or at least for those who elect not to buy a Drophead Coupe. The Azure lacks the Rolls-Royce's rear suicide doors, though, so ingress and egress are less than dignified for backseat occupants. Expect further frustration when trying to operate the unfriendly and unattractive audio and navigation controls. Fortunately, you can always power back the Azure's enormous fabric roof and appreciate that beautiful Beverly Hills sunshine.
If you've got the financial wherewithal to buy a 2009 Bentley Azure, who are we to tell you not to? It's like trying to convince Snoop Dogg to forgo the $100,000 shoes because the $30,000 shoes are more comfortable. Buying decisions in this segment aren't about cost-benefit analyses; rather, they're about what will impress your friends and neighbors. By this measure, the Arnage is a ragtop for the ages.
Bentley Azure models
The 2009 Bentley Azure is a four-seat, soft-top convertible offered in a single trim level. Standard features include a power-operated cloth top, 19-inch wheels, xenon headlights, power-adjustable front seats, a power tilt-only steering wheel, driver memory functions, tri-zone climate control, a six-disc CD changer, a DVD navigation system and front and rear parking sensors. Bentley also offers a dizzying array of customization options for wheels, badging and interior materials, as well as carbon-ceramic brakes, an absurdly powerful Naim audio system and dozens of color choices.
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2009 Azure is powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V8, which is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. The V8 cranks out 450 horsepower and a prodigious 645 pound-feet of torque. Acceleration is impressive given the Azure's bulky 6,000-pound curb weight -- Bentley estimates a 0-60-mph sprint of 5.6 seconds.
Safety
The Azure comes standard with side airbags front and rear, antilock brakes, stability control, front and rear parking sensors and roll bars that deploy from behind the rear seats.
Driving
Enormous power and torque from the V8 notwithstanding, the 2009 Bentley Azure's 3-ton curb weight puts a damper on straight-line performance, though a sub-6-second sprint to 60 mph is nothing to sneeze at. The sub-5,000-rpm redline is a true novelty among gasoline engines in this day and age. Dynamically, the Azure is about as engaging as a Chevrolet Suburban, but there's an undeniable stateliness about the way it soaks up bumps and limits road noise on the open road.
Interior
In the grand British tradition, the 2009 Bentley Azure has a beautifully crafted interior that's not especially functional. Exquisite leather and wood trim imbue the cabin with a classic old-world feel, and the extensive selection of carpets, wood and hide colors leave ample room for that personal touch. However, the overall effect is diminished by a steering wheel that doesn't telescope and aesthetically mismatched stereo and navigation systems that are difficult to use. Such are the complications of installing modern electronics in an interior that was never designed with such technology in mind. The Azure's Continental GTC stablemate isn't exactly a model of ergonomics, but its VW/Audi-influenced interior is leaps and bounds ahead of the Azure's in terms of functionality.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2009 Bentley Azure.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|2dr Convertible
6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A
|MPG
|9 city / 15 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|450 hp @ 4100 rpm
FAQ
The least-expensive 2009 Bentley Azure is the 2009 Bentley Azure 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $334,990.
Other versions include:
- 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A) which starts at $334,990
More about the 2009 Bentley Azure
Used 2009 Bentley Azure Overview
The Used 2009 Bentley Azure is offered in the following submodels: Azure Convertible. Available styles include 2dr Convertible (6.8L 8cyl Turbo 6A).
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Bentley Azure and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 Azure.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Bentley Azure and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 Azure featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Find a new Bentley Azure for sale - 10 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,969.
Find a new Bentley for sale - 1 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $13,821.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
