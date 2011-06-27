Used 1993 Audi V8 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Outstanding sports sedan: great value
Terrific, high performance, all weather vehicle. Comfortable, although interior foot room in front is a bit cramped. Excellent fuel mileage considering performance; smooth fast transmission. Overall quality is really very high. Conservative styling helps to disguise what this car is capable of doing. Very reliable so long as the car is properly maintained. Maintenance requires someone who understands these cars and can perform scheduled maintenance properly.
allseason performance
Bought this car as a responisible choice over a Porsche 928, well not realy, its faster all around than the 86 928 and its all wheel drive. its little slow off the line.. but man is shes fast on the highway!anything after 2000RPMs and she will just keep pulling. Has been very reliable, and fun to drive. and yes i did finaly get a 928, with some performance parts she will be as fast as the audi. If looking to purchas one, have it looked at by an audi dealer! and dont be scared of part costs thier not all that bad. thanks to the internet. V8 QUATTRO 4.2 276hp, black paint gray leather.18"wheels w/ 235/40 r18 143000k
