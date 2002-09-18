Used 1993 Audi V8 for Sale Near Me
Ramjet,09/18/2002
Terrific, high performance, all weather vehicle. Comfortable, although interior foot room in front is a bit cramped. Excellent fuel mileage considering performance; smooth fast transmission. Overall quality is really very high. Conservative styling helps to disguise what this car is capable of doing. Very reliable so long as the car is properly maintained. Maintenance requires someone who understands these cars and can perform scheduled maintenance properly.