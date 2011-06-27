Used 2017 Audi TTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
Ready for the track...
This coupe has been a pure joy to own, so far* (just sold an older Audi sports car, so well aware of the potential future service). She's nimble on windy roads with minimal body roll, and is quite sure-footed in snow, (Pirelli snow tires; though one does need to avoid sudden jolts, with this many horses). The noted 0-60 speed has prob been underestimated. Acceleration is smooth throughout the power band, with only a hint of initial turbo lag. My only complaint, if there is one, is lack of standard transmission. The paddle shifters just aren't the same, but in reality the automatic mode (in Sport setting) shifts at all the proper points. Love that the dynamic mode shifts this car to rear-wheel bias with the touch of a button/also impacts cornering and these differences are noticeable to the driver. Plus, suspension changes can be immediately felt to dampen a rough road, if needed.
A TTS finally worthy of Sports Car status
Incredible levels of style, refinement, and performance at this price point. 6 speed double clutch offers rapid shifting and convenient "rev matching" in sport mode. Light weight and fun to throw into corners, drives like a luxury go-kart. Google Earth is simply amazing, navigation/controls took me about a week to master, now seem very intuitive and make other cars feel dated. Magnetic ride suspension gives the car a near luxury ride in Comfort mode for longer drives. I feel a better value than Cayman, which prices out $10K - $15K more with similar equipment. Back seats for kids only, fold flat for surprising amount of room (yes, the golf clubs fit easily). Give it a look when shopping M2, M4's and Porsche. Has truly evolved from a fun "sporty" coupe to true sports car with daily driver comforts and cutting edge technology.
There's always a glitch
Love everything about my 2017 TTS--except an o -ring on the pressurized oil line to the turbo charger was leaking from day 1. I got a warning at just over 200mi. Was promptly fixed, but my driveway is a mess with oil stains! Not wat to expect from a $60,000 vehicle.
