Used 2017 Audi TTS Coupe Consumer Reviews

TT S R-71 , 02/20/2017 quattro 2dr Coupe AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)

This coupe has been a pure joy to own, so far* (just sold an older Audi sports car, so well aware of the potential future service). She's nimble on windy roads with minimal body roll, and is quite sure-footed in snow, (Pirelli snow tires; though one does need to avoid sudden jolts, with this many horses). The noted 0-60 speed has prob been underestimated. Acceleration is smooth throughout the power band, with only a hint of initial turbo lag. My only complaint, if there is one, is lack of standard transmission. The paddle shifters just aren't the same, but in reality the automatic mode (in Sport setting) shifts at all the proper points. Love that the dynamic mode shifts this car to rear-wheel bias with the touch of a button/also impacts cornering and these differences are noticeable to the driver. Plus, suspension changes can be immediately felt to dampen a rough road, if needed.