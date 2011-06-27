Used 2009 Audi TT Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Sophisticated Sport
This car loves corners. It is fun to drive and makes my commute to work enjoyable. I decided on the Audi over Porsche, BMW, Lexus, Infiniti and have enjoyed the decision daily. Consistently surprised at how quickly I get up to traffic speed with torque to spare when I want to pass someone. Brakes are quick to engage without being too grippy. My wife and I had no plans to take our girls in it, but they love it. Lots of fun to drop off at school surrounded by monster SUVs and minivans. Booster shopping was a challenge. For as small and low as the car is, there has not been a grocery or Costco run it has not yet been able to handle. Thoroughly enjoying my mid-life crisis mobile.
Outstanding
You can have the BMW's and the Cayman, this is one outstanding car. It may not have the tooth jarring aspects of a raw sports car but it is a perfect combination of luxury and performance. The build quality is typical Audi and even with the 2.0 the torque and power is more than enough. Traded an '03 FWD TT for this one and I couldn't be happier with the styling, performance and Quattro. It is a real head turner and so fun to drive especially with the paddle shifters which can be used at any time in any mode. It's just a great car.
Great Package!
The TT provides a great balance of performance, handling, safety and economy. The power is more than adequate, particularly considering the great low end torque. The S-Tronic transmission is a super design - I use it as an automatic around town and switch to the paddle shifters for spirited driving on the twisties. I've averaged 28 mpg overall and seen 34 mpg on trips. The quattro AWD is smooth and effective in snow. The fun-to-drive factor is way high. The build quality and interior and exterior materials are excellent. This car brings a smile every time I get behind the wheel.
Beautiful car almost ageless body.
Outstanding interior and nice body design. The leather seats offer excellent back support. Unfortunately I've had to have the ignition switch, windshield wiper pump and the engine coolant pump replaced. Today the S tronic transmission indicator light came on and the transmission was slipping. It is in the repair shop. The dealer said it could cost over $10,000 to repair. Update: the dealer said the transmission lost fluid because of a seal leak they missed - so they fixed it at no charge. *Update. Still love to drive it. You get more for your money with this car than with a BMW or 370Z.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TT
Related Used 2009 Audi TT Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner