Used 2009 Audi TT Hatchback Consumer Reviews

More about the 2009 TT
5.0
Pros
Sophisticated Sport

Ken, 09/20/2009
This car loves corners. It is fun to drive and makes my commute to work enjoyable. I decided on the Audi over Porsche, BMW, Lexus, Infiniti and have enjoyed the decision daily. Consistently surprised at how quickly I get up to traffic speed with torque to spare when I want to pass someone. Brakes are quick to engage without being too grippy. My wife and I had no plans to take our girls in it, but they love it. Lots of fun to drop off at school surrounded by monster SUVs and minivans. Booster shopping was a challenge. For as small and low as the car is, there has not been a grocery or Costco run it has not yet been able to handle. Thoroughly enjoying my mid-life crisis mobile.

Outstanding

Professor TK, 09/18/2009
You can have the BMW's and the Cayman, this is one outstanding car. It may not have the tooth jarring aspects of a raw sports car but it is a perfect combination of luxury and performance. The build quality is typical Audi and even with the 2.0 the torque and power is more than enough. Traded an '03 FWD TT for this one and I couldn't be happier with the styling, performance and Quattro. It is a real head turner and so fun to drive especially with the paddle shifters which can be used at any time in any mode. It's just a great car.

Great Package!

CarGuy, 06/07/2009
The TT provides a great balance of performance, handling, safety and economy. The power is more than adequate, particularly considering the great low end torque. The S-Tronic transmission is a super design - I use it as an automatic around town and switch to the paddle shifters for spirited driving on the twisties. I've averaged 28 mpg overall and seen 34 mpg on trips. The quattro AWD is smooth and effective in snow. The fun-to-drive factor is way high. The build quality and interior and exterior materials are excellent. This car brings a smile every time I get behind the wheel.

Beautiful car almost ageless body.

Scott, 02/23/2016
2.0T 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Outstanding interior and nice body design. The leather seats offer excellent back support. Unfortunately I've had to have the ignition switch, windshield wiper pump and the engine coolant pump replaced. Today the S tronic transmission indicator light came on and the transmission was slipping. It is in the repair shop. The dealer said it could cost over $10,000 to repair. Update: the dealer said the transmission lost fluid because of a seal leak they missed - so they fixed it at no charge. *Update. Still love to drive it. You get more for your money with this car than with a BMW or 370Z.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Research Similar Vehicles