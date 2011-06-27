Used 2001 Audi TT Consumer Reviews

A car with problems, but if you can live with them Dave DeLong , 07/22/2015 225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Roadster (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 36 of 36 people found this review helpful The 2001 TT had numerous electrical problems, and mine is no exception. I blame it on the used car dealer I bought it from, who messed up quite a number of things... seems like I have run into a series of issues that are annoying, but not debilitating. Due to turbo lag and AWD it is a bit slow off the line (compared to my old Z car and 79 Trans Am), but the car is very strong in the mountains and on the highway. It is a great cruising car on the open road, and handles well up to about 110 mph. My wife and I got silly while out on the plains of eastern Colorado and tried to find out how fast it was... at 115 it was still accelerating smoothly, but the car started to feel kind of like it was floating, and we lost our nerve. My goal is to actually FIX all the minor problems I have on this car and figure out how it goes when I've got those sorted out... I refuse to be beaten by this car. It looks terrific, you don't see too many of them any more, and (when it's not driving me nuts with a minor problem) is a pleasure to drive. Experience tells me though, there aren't any "just okay" versions of this model year... you either got a good one and are among the huge fans of the car, or you got a money pit you can't wait to get rid of... have a mechanic you trust check the car out carefully, and you can get one heck of a car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great little car most new cars still can't compete Scott , 12/22/2015 225hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I've owned my TT Quattro coupe since 2006. Bought it used from a guy that was as meticulous with it as I am. The only issue was the timing belt. it let go and cost a good chunk to get the engine rebuilt (my fault for not changing it sooner)... better than new now. If you are looking for one, ask for receipts on repairs/upkeep! In the 9 years I've owned it... I've replaced or rebuilt: engine, fuel pump (very spendy there), drive lines, rotors and the water pump(this has plastic impellers from the factory - change out for metal impeller pump). Total about 6K in repairs... but waaay worth it. I know what issues it has had and what has been repaired... no new 'can of worms' in some other used luxury sports car! It is at 124K miles now and should last me another 145K easy! Close to 30 mpg on the highway, 24-26 in the city (depending on my driving tendencies). I still get people staring and asking about it. I have the Black/black quattro. People are blown away when i tell them it is a 2001! 14 years old and still looks better and drives better than most cookie cutter 'sports cars' put out these days. Not to mention the gas mileage is equal to or better than most 2015 models! Tis a great date night car with the wife. She still gets all giddy when i 'let' her drive it! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Thoroughly Fantastic nikokeys , 04/05/2016 180hp Quattro AWD 2dr Coupe (1.8L 4cyl Turbo 5M) 33 of 34 people found this review helpful I've read reviews that speak of all the problems, so let me get my gripes out of the way first: -The interior ergonomics are weird. I'm constantly adjusting my seat to get comfortable, and something as minor as a different set of shoes will throw off my entire driving position. -The electronic components do, as said, degrade. But as long as they don't fail, it's more of an irritation than a problem. No, I can't see all of the pixels on my trip computer and no, I don't care. -The timing belt issue is real. Pay attention to it, or you're a fool otherwise. But really, this boils down to simple, diligent maintenance. I bought mine at an auction house for around $8k in 2013. It was cheaper to insure than the Subaru I'd been looking at, and did better in almost every category except passenger and storage space, which I didn't really care about. The previous owner had maintained it meticulously - he just didn't do a good job paying for it. When I got it, the ABS control module was out, so I had no ABS and no traction control system. I have never bothered to fix this problem. It's better with standard brakes, human judgment and a fantastic set of tires. Up in Montana where I am, we have janky roads and freakish weather. This car handles great in all weather conditions: running Nokian winter tires (no studs) in winter - excellent traction on snow and ice and Hankook tires in summer getting over 40mpg. The steering is so excellent and responsive it's almost hard to cope with when I step into it from my truck (which has 90's GM steering). The clutch is very forgiving, if a bit stiff, and I don't think it's very easy to stall, either. Sound system is bang on. This is an amazing car for a driver with the right mindset. I don't think I'd pay the price for it new, but as a pre-owned vehicle, I've never been happier. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Turbo Charged Ride bill , 07/18/2008 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Great car, however before buying make sure that the electronics for the odometer, fuel tank, speedometer have been replaced. Original uses an Italian chip that costs almost $1800 for a dealer replacement. Also, the glass wind screen on the convertible has a binding problem on the track that means the entire unit must be replaced at a cost of more than a thousand dollars! Oh yes, and if the glass is broken there is no replacement, you gotta buy the whole unit. Aside from the above, it is a great car, great performance, holds the road equally well in rain or snow due to the AWD. I would buy another one for sure. Get the 225hp, not the 180hp. The extra horses make a big difference. Report Abuse