Used 2013 Audi TT RS Coupe Consumer Reviews
1 in a 1000
I pulled the trigger a few weeks ago and purchased a new blue 2013 TTRS (only 1000 built in 2012/13). Having owned a G35 and BMW 335i, the TTRS is by far the best "sports" car of the three. They are not even close to the same class. Every performance characteristic is better with the TTRS. A closer comparison would be a 911, but there is a bit more luxury feel to the TTRS. The 911 handles a bit better, but you give up ride comfort. Don't get me wrong though, the handling is world class. Corvettes come even close to the handling. For all you guys who think you cannot fit a car seat in the back, you are wrong! My 7 year old and 3 year old ride in the back when I take them to school.
Worked fine until I took it in for its 5000 mile servcing.
Power, road handling and comfort all 5 stars ! For dependability, 1 star. Dealer Visit 1 - 5000 mile servicing. Received it back with an issue that wasn't there before. A lack of acceleration in the lower RPM range. Dealer Visit 2 - Shop foreman read from the on-board computer so that the information may be sent off to a specialists. Now the auto has a new issue. "DO NO EXCEED 4k RPM" while traveling 10-25 mph while releasing the clutch with no accelerator ~2k RPM. Dealer Visit 3 - High Pressure fuel pump was replaced, the car is ready for pick up. The same "DO NOT EXCEED 4K RPM" occurred twice that same day. Dealer visit 4 - Handed over video of the issue + my car
Great Manual Crazy Fast Car
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the TT RS
Related Used 2013 Audi TT RS Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner