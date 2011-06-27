Used 2017 Audi S6 Sedan Consumer Reviews
2017 S6 - super fun to drive!
2017 S6 Prestige Mythos black, Cold weather, handling package, driver assistance, black optic pkg. I shopped around at BMW (550xi), Maserati (Ghibli), Mercedes (E400), and Jaguar before making my decision on the 2017 Audi S6. In comparison no other car felt as athletic, well grounded, and luxurious all in the same package as the S6. The S6 is awesome, by far the most enjoyable Audi i have ever drove or owned. I am looking for reasons to take it out (grocery store, pick up fast food, run errands, etc). The engine gives you massive hp and torque at low rpms, and the exhaust note is intoxicating, but is not overstated. The S6 has plenty of room for both front and rear passengers, and has lots of tech upgrades such as bose audio system, apple car play, google based navigation, and tons of safety features. With configurable settings for ride height, transmission, and suspension the car can go from stiff and sporty, to comfort and luxurious for longer drives. I love this car!
All I can say is WOOOOOW!
My first Audi, and definitely not my last! Similar to anyone else looking at this beast of a car, I checked at BMW and MB. Although all 3 were great in their own right, I REALLY liked how Audi brought the fun to drive aspect of the BMW together with the luxury of the Benz. It's not as flashy as either one of its competitors, but that's something I like. It's understated elegance is perfect for me and anyone else who wants to drive an amazing car that doesn't say "I'm trying to keep up with the Joneses". Car enthusiast know what you're driving but the average person just thinks you got a clean, elegant looking and nice sounding sedan. Some of my favorite features are the massaging seats (many variations of messaging available), 14 speaker - 630 watt Bose sound system, infotainment system (once you figure it out), options on ambient lighting, Google maps (the best!), Apple Car Play, USB connections (finally), clean exterior lines, gorgeous interior styling, acceleration (off the charts), and finally driving and handling ability! If I had to give a gripe (and I have a couple), the gas mileage can be really bad if you're not careful and the noise level on highway speeds is higher than I would have liked (It's about the same as the others in it's segment, I'm just used to an SUV and it seemed quite because your higher off the road....I guess). Keep up the good work Audi, you knocked this one out of the park!
Grown up car
It is true this car doesn't handle as well as other in it's class and price range. With that said, 99% of most drivers (me included) don't drive on the track and don't reach the limits of this car or any other in it's class. And then you enjoy the comforts of a grown up car, while having ample power and fun. For me, I couldn't think of another car to own.
Quick, sporty, and comfortable.
Style is subdued, turbo V-8 is nice, smooth comfortable ride when taking it easy, and fun driving when you gun it in Sport mode.
